October 31, 2018
 

News Briefs – October 31, 2018

Mattis: Military already moving equipment to southern border

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the military has already begun delivering jersey barriers to the southern border in conjunction with plans to deploy active duty troops there as a caravan of Central Americans slowly heads across Mexico toward the United States.
Mattis says details of the deployment, including the number of troops, are still being worked out.
The additional troops will provide logistical and other support to the Border Patrol and will bolster the efforts of the approximately 2,000 National Guard forces already there. The new forces are expected to provide logistical assistance such as air support and equipment, such as vehicles and tents.
Mattis spoke Oct. 28 during a visit to the Czech Republic. AP
 

U.S. to press patrols in disputed sea, China warns ‘meddlers’

The U.S. Navy will continue patrolling the disputed South China Sea, a top Navy official said Oct. 29, after a Chinese destroyer came dangerously close to an American Navy ship during a “freedom of navigation” sail-by near a Chinese-occupied reef.
Admiral John Richardson, who heads U.S. naval operations, said in a news conference with Philippine military officials in Manila on Oct. 29 that such patrols highlight the U.S. position against “illegitimate maritime claims.”
“We will continue to progress this program of freedom of navigation operations,” Richardson said. “We do dozens of these operations around the world to indicate our position for … illegitimate claims, maritime claims.”
While Washington has no claims to the strategic waterway, it has declared that freedom of navigation and the peaceful resolution of the disputes are in the U.S. national interest. The U.S. has also questioned China’s expansive claims, bringing it into a collision course with Beijing as the countries’ ties deteriorate.
A Chinese destroyer came close to the USS Decatur in late September in an “unsafe and unprofessional maneuver” near Gaven Reef in the South China Sea, forcing it to maneuver to prevent a collision, according to the U.S. Pacific Fleet.
U.S. Pacific Fleet spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman said the Chinese destroyer approached within 45 yards (41 meters) of the Decatur’s bow. China said the Luoyang, a Chinese missile destroyer, was deployed to identify the U.S. warship and drive it away near Chinese territory.
Gaven is claimed by China, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. Malaysia and Brunei also have claims in the South China Sea.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is on a visit to southern Davao city in the Philippines, said in a separate news conference that some “non-regional countries” were stirring up trouble in the disputed waters and “have been showing off their force.”
Wang said China and Southeast Asian nations should guard against foreign interference. China has repeatedly criticized what it says is U.S. meddling in an Asian territorial dispute.
“We shall work together to be vigilant against and prevent interferences and disruptions coming from the outside as China and the Philippines and other littoral states of the South China Sea are cooperating to uphold peace and cooperation,” Wang said.
The Chinese and Philippine coast guards have set up telephone hotlines to allow them to communicate rapidly to prevent any conflict from getting out of control in the disputed waters. Other possible arrangements are being discussed for ships and aircraft, he said.
“Mechanisms of this kind can effectively avoid misjudgment, prevent unexpected incidents,” Wang said. “China is also willing to build similar mechanisms with other claimant states so as to enhance communication and timely handle the emergencies should they happen.” AP



 

News

Headlines – October 31, 2018

Defense
Army photograph by Spec. Rolyn Kropf

40 years of aviation service: The Black Hawk helicopter

Business

Lockheed Martin’s missile defense laser concept continues toward development

