Aerotech News & Review


Business

October 31, 2018
 

Raytheon’s Ship Self-Defense System demonstrates first link from surface ship to F-35

For the first time ever, Raytheon’s Ship Self Defense System established a digital air connection between a sea-based U.S. Navy ship and an airborne U.S. Marine Corps Joint Strike Fighter F-35B aircraft.

The demonstrations proved the combat system’s ability to share digital tactical data from a JSF across a deployed Expeditionary Strike Group.

This capability, also referred to as Link 16 Digital Air Control, or DAC, provides tactical, wireless integration between surface ships and aircraft, enhancing mission effectiveness through expanded situational awareness and interoperability. Shared data between surface ships and aircraft can include:

* detected targets
* mission assignment and engagement status exchange (without voice communication)
* aircraft status information, such as fuel levels or weapons inventory

“Information is key for any Commander – and shared information from multiple sources and vantage points extends our battlespace and our advantage over enemy threats,” said U.S. Navy Captain Danny Busch, Program Executive Office – Ship Self Defense System (PEO IWS 10). “Now with the ability to link our sensors and weapons, from sea and air, SSDS is providing a level of interoperability and defensive capability never before available to the Expeditionary fleet.”

Working together with the U.S. Navy, Raytheon modified the current SSDS baseline (MK 2) to establish the DAC interface. In just under 18 months, the capability was developed, tested and delivered to the USS WASP – and successfully demonstrated. Now proven, other SSDS MK 2-equipped ships will be upgraded to include this mission-enhancing Link 16 DAC capability.

Proven and deployed, SSDS is an open, distributed combat management system in service on carriers and amphibious ships, including CVN, LSD, LPD, LHA and LHD classes. SSDS MK 2 is the premier self-defense system for the U.S. Navy. SSDS is integrated with Raytheon’s Cooperative Engagement Capability for the seamless extraction and distribution of sensor-derived information. This further enhances the ship’s anti-air warfare capability through the sharing of available data available to all participating CEC units. CEC improves battle force effectiveness by improving overall situational awareness and thereby enabling longer range, cooperative, multiple, or layered engagement strategies.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Defense
crash-report

HH-60G Pave Hawk accident investigation released

Air Force photograph An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter struck a galvanized steel cable and subsequently impacted an uninhabited desert area near Al Qaim, Iraq, March 15, 2018, according to an Air Combat Command Accident Investigat...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Lockheed Martin challenges students to create future of flight

Lockheed Martin Oct. 30 launched a new digital curriculum for high-school students, parents and educators as part of Generation Beyond, its free, online STEM education program used in thousands of U.S. classrooms. The new Generation Beyond: Aviation curriculum includes video challenges, a virtual field trip to Lockheed Martin’s famous Skunk Works® and surprise STEM lab...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Collette Brooks

Misawa AB pilots join live Red Flag Alaska mission from virtual cockpits

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Collette Brooks A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon taxis down the runway during exercise Red Flag Alaska 19-1, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 9, 2018. For the first time, U.S...
 
Full Story »

 