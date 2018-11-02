Belgian F-16s fly in formation during Exercise Trident Juncture 18

Four Belgian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise Trident Juncture 18, in Swedish airspace, Oct. 30, 2018. The NATO-led exercise includes 31 countries and provides unique opportunities to train with NATO allies and partners.



A Belgian F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise Trident Juncture 18, in Swedish airspace, Oct. 30, 2018. The exercise is the largest NATO exercise since 2015, and includes more than 50,000 military members from 31 countries.



Three Belgian F-16 Fighting Falcons fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise Trident Juncture 18, in Swedish airspace, Oct. 30, 2018. The NATO-led exercise includes 31 countries and provides unique opportunities to train with NATO allies and partners.



Airport personnel de-ice a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker prior to takeoff during Exercise Trident Juncture 18, at Rovaniemi, Finland, Oct. 30, 2018. The exercise is the largest NATO exercise since 2015, and includes more than 50,000 military members from 31 countries.