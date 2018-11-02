Aerotech News & Review


Defense

November 2, 2018
 

Belgian F-16s fly in formation during Exercise Trident Juncture 18

belgium-F16a

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Luke Milano

Four Belgian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise Trident Juncture 18, in Swedish airspace, Oct. 30, 2018. The NATO-led exercise includes 31 countries and provides unique opportunities to train with NATO allies and partners.
 

belgium-F16b

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Luke Milano

A Belgian F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise Trident Juncture 18, in Swedish airspace, Oct. 30, 2018. The exercise is the largest NATO exercise since 2015, and includes more than 50,000 military members from 31 countries.
 

belgium-F16c

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Milano

Three Belgian F-16 Fighting Falcons fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise Trident Juncture 18, in Swedish airspace, Oct. 30, 2018. The NATO-led exercise includes 31 countries and provides unique opportunities to train with NATO allies and partners.
 

belgium-F16d

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Luke Milano

Airport personnel de-ice a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker prior to takeoff during Exercise Trident Juncture 18, at Rovaniemi, Finland, Oct. 30, 2018. The exercise is the largest NATO exercise since 2015, and includes more than 50,000 military members from 31 countries.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 2, 2018

News President Trump: Border force could grow to 15,000 troops – President Donald Trump said Oct. 31 that the number of troops he is sending to the U.S.-Mexico border could grow to as many as 15,000 active duty and National Guard personnel, putting the deployment on par with the military’s wartime operations in Afghanistan.  ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 2, 2018

NATO, Russia expected to behave during dueling Nordic drills NATO’s secretary general said Oct. 30 he is confident the Western military alliance and Russia “will act in a respectable way” as both hold training exercises in the same area off Norway’s coast. “This is not a Cold War situation,” Jens Stoltenberg said as he attended...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

High Desert Hangar Stories: Airmen and Jackrabbits

Courtesy photograph I guess it needs to be said that we do not endorse the activities described in this column — times have changed and lifestyles and past times in the AV are not what they used to be, so please just take thi...
 
Full Story »

 