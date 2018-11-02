Aerotech News & Review


Business

November 2, 2018
 

S Army awards Raytheon $191 million contract for multi-mission radar

raytheon-army
The U.S. Army awarded Raytheon a $191 million contract for Ku-band radio frequency radars.

KuRFS, an advanced electronically scanned array system, fills an immediate U.S. Army operational need for a counter-unmanned aerial vehicle radar.

Already deployed, KuRFS delivers precision fire control as well as “sense and warn” capability for multiple missions including detection of rocket, artillery, mortar and swarming UAS threats.

“Seeing threats – like swarming drones – as soon as possible on the battlefield is essential to protecting critical assets and saving soldiers’ lives,” said Andrew Hajek, senior director of tactical radars at Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. “KuRFS makes this possible by delivering a unique combination 360-degree situational awareness, precision and mobility.”

KuRFS enables defense against multiple threat types through integration with the Land-Based Phalanx Weapon System, 50-caliber guns and 30 mm cannons. The radar also supports high-energy laser and the Coyote weapon system in both a ground mounted or vehicle mounted configuration.

Raytheon’ KuRFS is able to quickly address the urgent needs of the Army through a model of rapid-turn development and deployment. This reduces time to fielding, while providing enhanced flexibility to adapt to a quickly-changing threat environment in the drone space.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 2, 2018

News President Trump: Border force could grow to 15,000 troops – President Donald Trump said Oct. 31 that the number of troops he is sending to the U.S.-Mexico border could grow to as many as 15,000 active duty and National Guard personnel, putting the deployment on par with the military’s wartime operations in Afghanistan.  ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 2, 2018

NATO, Russia expected to behave during dueling Nordic drills NATO’s secretary general said Oct. 30 he is confident the Western military alliance and Russia “will act in a respectable way” as both hold training exercises in the same area off Norway’s coast. “This is not a Cold War situation,” Jens Stoltenberg said as he attended...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

High Desert Hangar Stories: Airmen and Jackrabbits

Courtesy photograph I guess it needs to be said that we do not endorse the activities described in this column — times have changed and lifestyles and past times in the AV are not what they used to be, so please just take thi...
 
Full Story »

 