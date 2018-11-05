B-1B Lancer arrives for overhaul and upgrade

Air Force photograph by Greg L. Davis
Seen through heat-haze is B-1B Lancer, 86-0109, as it arrives at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Oct. 26, 2018 where it will undergo depot-level maintenance and upgrades with the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex. During a routine training flight May 1, the Dyess AFB based B-1B had an in-flight emergency resulting in an attempted ejection. The first crewmembers’ seat failed to deploy and the aircraft commander halted the ejection sequence and heroically saved the aircraft and crew by landing at Midland International Air and Space Port, Texas.
A B-1B Lancer arrived at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., following a three-engine ferry flight from Midland International Air & Space Port, Texas, Oct. 26, 2018, where it had been located since May 1 following an emergency landing.
After undergoing a Safety Investigation Board and maintenance to get the aircraft into a safely operable condition the jet was flown by a crew from the Tinker based 10th Flight Test Squadron, Air Force Reserve Command, from Midland Air & Space Port to Tinker where it will undergo depot-level maintenance and upgrades to Block 16 configuration.
During a routine training flight May 1, the four-engine B-1B indicated fire warnings in three areas of the aircraft. All but one was extinguished by taking appropriate flight procedures, prompting the aircraft commander to heed technical orders and command a controlled manual ejection.
The first aircrew member attempted to eject, but the seat failed to deploy. Alerted by another crewmember, the aircraft commander halted the ejection sequence and decided to attempt a two-engine emergency landing.
Despite auditory warning systems, depressurization and wind noise, the aircrew safely landed in Midland, making it the first-ever successful landing of a B-1B experiencing these malfunctions.
For their heroism, the crew members were each presented the Distinguished Flying Cross in a ceremony July 13 at Dyess AFB.
Upon completion of overhaul and upgrades the jet will be returned to the B-1B fleet with the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess AFB, Texas.
The 10th FLTS is a specialized AFRC squadron tasked with conducting test flights of aircraft undergoing maintenance with the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex at Tinker AFB. OC-ALC is the largest of three depot repair complexes in Air Force Materiel Command.
B-1B Lancer, 86-0109, ‘Spectre’ taxis at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Oct. 26, 2018, with parts of the Oklahoma City skyline visible in the background.
Boeing B-1B Lancer, 86-0109, ‘Spectre’ taxis to park at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Oct. 26, 2018, after completing a ferry flight with the 10th Flight Test Squadron, Air Force Reserve Command.
10th Flight Test Squadron flight crew for B-1B Lancer, 86-0109, pose for a group photo where the #3 engine has been removed after ferrying the aircraft from Midland International Air & Space Port to Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., on Oct. 26, 2018. Shown are: Maj. Ivan Vian; pilot and aircraft commander, Maj. Michael Griffin; copilot, Lt. Col. James Couch; Offensive Weapons System Officer and Lt. Col. Matthew Grimes; Defensive Weapons System Officer.
