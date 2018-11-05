Headlines – November 5, 2018

News

Here’s military units headed to the border –

The following military units are headed to the U.S.-Mexico border to meet President Donald Trump’s directive to deploy active duty forces through Texas, California, Arizona and New Mexico. DOD now reports more than 7,000 troops will be tasked to support the Department of Homeland Security.





Business

NATO general: Europe not moving fast enough on military mobility –

European nations are not moving as fast as needed to resolve long-standing logistical issues that could tie up efforts to meet invading Russian forces, according to a top NATO general.



Images emerge of new Chinese submarine –

Photographs have emerged on online forums showing that a new design of submarine has been built at China’s Jiangnan Changxingdao shipyard. Although the images do not allow accurate estimates of the size of the boat to be made, it appears that the submarine is about 50 m long with a pressure hull diameter of about 5 meters.



Lockheed to supply F-35 training systems to Marine Corps –

Lockheed Martin has received a contract modification for $64 million from the U.S. Navy to produce F-35 training systems for the U.S. Marine Corps.





Defense

Wartime control of US, South Korean troops on the peninsula is evolving –

U.S. and South Korean defense chiefs have agreed on a set of measures to transform their military alliance that has been led by U.S. commanders over the past 65 years. The agreement is meant to bring about a combined defense structure in which South Korea takes on more responsibility for its defense.



Why recruiting cyberwarriors in the military is harder than retaining forces –

Recruiting the American military’s cyber force is more difficult than retaining digital warriors, top Pentagon officials said during the CyberCon 2018 conference, hosted Nov. 1 by Fifth Domain in Pentagon City, Va.



U.S. still committed to littoral combat ship deployments in Southeast Asia –

The Navy is still committed to resuming rotational deployments of the Littoral Combat Ship to Southeast Asia, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson said, though he declined to specify when the deployments would resume.



Final F-22s get ready to take off from Tyndall –

The most badly damaged F-22s are now flyable and will depart here within days as more than 1,300 airmen work to bring Tyndall AFB, Fla., back from the brink following one of the most powerful storms in history.





Veterans

Arizona Memorial won’t reopen until March — here’s why –

Repairs to the USS Arizona Memorial’s dock won’t be finished until March, the National Park Service announced in an Oct. 29 press release.



California road to honor Marine icon R. Lee Ermey, play ‘The Marines’ Hymn’ –

California plans to pay tribute to “Full Metal Jacket’” actor and Marine icon R. Lee Ermey by naming a road after him.



Fewer veterans were homeless in 2018, after a worrisome rise last year –

The number of homeless veterans decreased by about 5 percent this year according to new estimates from federal researchers, an encouraging turnaround after disappointing results the year before.