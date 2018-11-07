Aerotech News & Review


News

November 7, 2018
 

Headlines – November 7, 2018

News

Democrats’ big night brings big questions for defense policy –
Democrats won the U.S. House in convincing fashion in the Nov. 6 midterm elections, promising to shake up defense policy in the coming year and raising the possibility of tumultuous impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
 
Top U.S. general defends deployment of troops to border as legal –
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff spoke out Monday against several retired generals who have criticized the recent deployment of active-duty troops to the southwest border, countering that U.S. military leaders are following a “legal order” from President Donald Trump.
 
 

Business

New watchdog report decries ‘revolving door’ between the Pentagon and defense contractors –
If you follow changes in leadership at defense companies, it will come as no surprise that a number of defense executives join industry after years of service in the Pentagon.
 
UK defense spending faces $9 billion hole –
The UK Ministry of Defence has issued a new Defence Equipment Plan, detailing how the government will spend £186 billion ($243 billion) on military wares over the next decade amid an expected £7 billion ($9.1 billion) shortfall.
 
Wall Street’s latest fickle response to defense stocks, explained –
During its third-quarter earnings call Oct. 24, Northrop Grumman announced solid sales numbers, a spike in sector operating profit and a higher operating income.
 
Israel rolls out 8×8 Eitan, eye on exports –
Israel’s new Eitan armored personnel carrier is in final field testing with the celebrated Nahal infantry brigade, with series production to begin in 2021.
 
U.S. scraps Boeing upgrade of surveillance plane’s radar –
The Air Force terminated a Boeing contract to update the radar on its flagship AWACS surveillance aircraft after the company encountered major delays in developing hardware and software, according to budget documents.
 
UK plans a decade of weapons purchases as auditors sound warning bells –
Defense procurement minister reiterates commitment to 10-year, £186 billion purchase plan.
 
Japan to develop underwater drone to defend remote islands against Chinese –
Japan plans to develop a large underwater drone to monitor its remote islands as Tokyo continues to build up assets set to guard against Chinese incursion.
 
India’s HAL to double annual production rate of Tejas light combat aircraft from 8 to 16 –
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is opening a new production facility in 2020 to double the production of Tejas LCA per annum.
 
 

Defense

Extra pay for border deployment? Here’s what troops can expect –
The Pentagon was asked Nov. 5 what types of pay troops deployed to the border could expect to see.
 
Pentagon’s competition with Russia, China is no cold war, general says –
The U.S. military lists Russia and China as its top priorities for war planning, but the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff maintains that America hasn’t entered into a second cold war.
 
A potential mobile artillery dynamic duo for the Army: ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Brutus’ –
Recent Army artillery testing could give the fires community its first-ever ability to airlift self-propelled artillery in both small and large packages.
 
Forget the FOBs: Army logistics must adapt for the modern battlefield –
Just as the Army shifts its priorities to fighting in more domains than ever before and training for major combat operations against capable rivals, so too must its logistics harden, speed up and adapt to a challenging warfighting landscape.
 
Warships conduct first East Coast SWATT advanced training for carrier escorts –
In a first for East Coast-based carrier strike group escorts, warships from the Abraham Lincoln CSG are participating in a surface warfare advanced tactical training (SWATT) exercise in a push to standardize similar training throughout the fleet.
 
F-22 stealth jets got 587 aircraft to back off in their ‘combat surge’ over Syria –
U.S. Air Force F-22s recently completed their first “combat surge” in operations over Syria, and in doing so deterred almost 600 Syria, Iranian and Russian combat aircraft in the crowded skies there, the Pentagon said.
 
 

Veterans

Veterans Day discounts: Your comprehensive guide to free pizza, farm supplies, desserts, hotel stays and more –
If you map out your discounts right, you could eat free all day on Veterans Day and the day after, in between shopping for some deals and booking some discounted travel.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – November 7, 2018

USS Wichita to be commissioned by Navy in early January The third Navy ship to bear the city of Wichita’s [Kansas] name will be sent into active duty early next year. The littoral combat ship USS Wichita will be commissioned Jan. 12 at a Naval Station in Mayport, Fla. Littoral combat ships are the Navy’s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Photograph by Linda KC Reynolds

Civ-Mil support group lauded for loyalty

Photograph by Linda KC Reynolds Bill McCabe, David Norris Chris Spicher, Les Uhazy, George Nagy and Bob Slade were sworn in by Brig Gen E. John “Dragon” Teichert, as Incoming Class of 2021 Directors during the Annual Instal...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

AMC commander priorities highlight Airlift Tanker Association Symposium

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Jodi Martinez Gen. Maryanne Miller, Air Mobility Command commander, addresses Airmen during the closing address during the Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium in Grapevine, Texas, Oct. 27, 2018. “You make me excited about our future because you will help define, shape and execute those things that matter to our success as...
 
Full Story »

 