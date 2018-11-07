Aerotech News & Review


Business

November 7, 2018
 

Sikorsky wins $717 million award to sustain Super Stallion, Sea Dragon aircraft for the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy

Marine Corps photograph Marine Corps photograph

Sikorsky’s Performance Based Logistics contract will provide enhanced logistics support for C/MH-53E helicopters. The contract will provide the vital and affordable support to the entire fleet – expanding a reliable base of long-term sustainment as the aircraft continue to fully operate until the introduction of the replacement aircraft, the Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, was awarded a performance-based logistics contract with a value of $717 million.

The contract will provide supply and logistics support to the entire fleet of in-service CH-53E Super Stallions and MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters. The H-53E is a battle proven heavy-lift helicopter continuing to support the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy in missions at home and around the world.

The scope of the performance-based logistics contract includes repairs, overhauls, spares, obsolescence mitigation and asset management services over four years. Contract performance is based on material availability metrics with additional incentives added for demand reductions, maintainability enhancements and aircraft readiness contributions. 

The expanded comprehensive arrangement will cover additional readiness-critical components, including main and tail rotor blades, main gearbox, main rotor head, flight control components as well as accessories such as refueling probe and cargo system components.

“We expect the expanded performance-based logistics to measurably improve material availability and reduce support cost while increasing overall aircraft readiness,” said Pierre Garant, Sikorsky senior program manager, Marine Corps In-Service Programs. “Our support infrastructure and past performance-based logistics successes will result in Sikorsky continuing to reliably provide mission support critical to the warfighter.”

As the Marine Corps’ heavy lift-helicopter designed for the transportation of heavy material and supplies, the CH-53E Super Stallion is compatible with most amphibious class ships. With four-and-one-half hours’ endurance, the helicopter can move heavy equipment over rugged terrain in bad weather and at night. The MH-53E Sea Dragon fills the Navy’s need for long-range minesweeping missions, in addition to heavy-lift duties. The H-53E has consistently proven its worth to the fleet commanders with its versatility and range.

The contract will provide the vital and affordable support to the entire fleet – expanding a reliable base of long-term sustainment as the aircraft continue to fully operate until the introduction of the replacement aircraft, the Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion. 



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Business
Northrop Grumman photograph

Northrop Grumman set to launch Pegasus XL rocket carrying ICON satellite for NASA

Northrop Grumman photograph Northrop Grumman’s Stargazer L-1011 airplane and the Pegasus XL rocket are set to launch NASA’s ICON satellite on Nov. 7 at 3:05 a.m., EST. Northrop Grumman announced it is prepared to launch the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

Capability extension expected to have major impact in hypersonic testing

Courtesy photograph The thermodynamic capability of the Department of Defense High Performance Computing Modernization Program CREATE™-AV Kestrel software, which is used to calculate fluid flows via computational fluid dynamics, was extended to the equilibrium air model in the H3 arc-heated facility at Arnold Air Force Base. With this, the impact of heat transfer on test...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Lockheed Martin photograph

Lockheed Martin successfully integrates advanced radar system with unmanned aerostat

Lockheed Martin photograph The Lockheed Martin 74K Aerostat System provides multi-mission, multi-domain persistent surveillance capability from maritime domain awareness to border and infrastructure protection. Lockheed Martin ...
 
Full Story »

 