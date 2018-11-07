Aerotech News & Review


Local

November 7, 2018
 

The center of aerospace testing universe

Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert
Commander, 412th Test Wing, Edwards AFB, Calif.

eafb-commander
In 1992, I took a day off from my summer job at McDonnell Douglas to make a quick visit to the famed Edwards Air Force Base.

Though I didn’t have a lot of time to admire the work that was being done here at that time, I walked away from that day humbled and amazed that I had been at ‘The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe.’

A decade later I arrived to begin Test Pilot School. I finished the course, and remained for another few years to be a part of F-22 developmental testing. I left for two years and returned back for three more. Though I didn’t have the benefits of seeing everything that was done on this hallowed ground during those two assignments, I was again humbled and amazed that I had been able to play a small part here at The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe.

Three months ago, I drove through the north gate to begin this current assignment. As I drove by the “Welcome to Edwards” sign, a wave of emotion swept over me.

I was overwhelmed, humbled, and amazed that I was again back at The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe. Every day since then, I have seen the men and women of Edwards Air Force Base in action — in every corner of the base and in every part of the wing. As I watch and admire their professionalism, I have been humbled and amazed as they provide world-class test and evaluation for the warfighter. They have proven beyond a doubt during these past months what it means to be at this historic and meaningful location.

It is the dedication, enthusiasm, professionalism and expertise of our active duty and civilian workforce that ensures our place at The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe; not just because of our storied past but because our impactful present. We aren’t just admiring past history, but we are making history today. Of course, being at The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe is not the end, but a means to an end. We are here to test tomorrow’s technology today … for the war fighter.

We plan test and evaluation for the war fighter; we support testing for the war fighter; we execute it for the war fighter and we report on it for the war fighter. We deploy for the war fighter. We maintain full spectrum readiness for the war fighter. We support joint partners and allies for the war fighter. We work closely with our community partners for the war fighter. We break barriers for the war fighter. We innovate better than anyone else on the planet for the war fighter.

Edwards Air Force Base is world renowned because of what we do for the war fighter.

The 412th Test Wing has an oversized influence in shaping the current and future capabilities of America’s arsenal because of the substantial value of test and evaluation in molding our nation’s military capabilities. In the end, we continue to be at The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe in a way that is critically important and relevant because of the history-making impact that our force makes every single day…for the war fighter.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Space & Technology

NASA team investigates ultrafast laser machining for multiple spaceflight applications

(Photo Credit: Bill Hrybyk/NASA) Steve Li (left), Frankie Micalizzi (middle), and Robert Lafon (right) are using an ultrafast laser to bond dissimilar materials and etch microscopic channels or waveguides through which light could travel in photonic integrated circuits and laser transmitters. An ultrafast laser that fires pulses of light just 100 millionths of a nanosecond...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Northrop Grumman photograph

Northrop Grumman set to launch Pegasus XL rocket carrying ICON satellite for NASA

Northrop Grumman photograph Northrop Grumman’s Stargazer L-1011 airplane and the Pegasus XL rocket are set to launch NASA’s ICON satellite on Nov. 7 at 3:05 a.m., EST. Northrop Grumman announced it is prepared to launch the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

Capability extension expected to have major impact in hypersonic testing

Courtesy photograph The thermodynamic capability of the Department of Defense High Performance Computing Modernization Program CREATE™-AV Kestrel software, which is used to calculate fluid flows via computational fluid dynamics, was extended to the equilibrium air model in the H3 arc-heated facility at Arnold Air Force Base. With this, the impact of heat transfer on test...
 
Full Story »

 