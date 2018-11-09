Aerotech News & Review


Antelope Valley Board of Trade presents discussion on small satellite revolution!

The Antelope Valley Board of Trade is presenting a discussion on the Small Satellite Revolution from 2:30-4 p.m., Nov. 14 at the Antelope Valley College Performing Arts Theater, 3041 West Avenue K, Lancaster, Calif.

Randa Milliron, CEO and co-founder of Interorbital Systems, a rocket and satellite manufacturer based at the Mojave Air and Space Port, will present a program highlighting the roles in STEM Education of the “New Space” movement and the Small Satellite Revolution.  Interorbital provides satellite kits that are the center of curricula for academic programs in over 25 countries.

There is no cost associated with this event but you must register for it. Registration is available at https://antelopevalleyboardoftradeavbot.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/VLzlRapn?sourceTypeId=Website
 
