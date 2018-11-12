U.S. Navy aircraft crashes in Philippine Sea

Navy photograph by PO3 Kyleigh Williams
An F/A-18 Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during exercise Keen Sword 19, Nov. 2, 2018. Keen Sword is a joint, bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance.
A Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 F/A-18 experienced a mechanical issue that resulted in the crew ejecting while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 12, 2018.
The crew was immediately and safely recovered by USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) search and rescue aircraft and brought back to the ship for evaluation by medical personnel. Both aviators are in good condition.
Ronald Reagan has resumed normal operations.
CVW 5 is embarked onboard Ronald Reagan and is currently underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
The crash is under investigation.
Navy photograph by Jason Funk
The Navy’s foward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) approaches the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a replenishment-at-sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.