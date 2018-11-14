Aerotech News & Review


November 14, 2018
 

Headlines – November 14, 2018

Why victory isn’t goal in Afghanistan –
When Lt. Gen. David Petraeus returned from an inspection tour of Afghanistan in 2005 to brief then Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, he began with a simple image.
 
 

One company wants to help herd U.S. Army robots –
A firm out of Boston is interested in helping the U.S. Army streamline unmanned ground vehicle development.
 
Turkey signs Altay MBT serial production contract with BMC –
Turkey’s Presidency of Defence Industries announced Nov. 9 that it had signed the first serial production contract with BMC for 250 Altay main battle tanks.
 
Construction begins on final Arleigh Burke Flight IIA destroyer at BIW –
The construction officially started Nov. 9 at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works shipyard of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), which will be the last Flight IIA configuration destroyer built by BIW.
 
Australian industry groups to boost support for SMEs –
Industry groups in Australia have signed agreements to support the development of domestic small- and medium-sized enterprises in the defense sector.
 
Leidos signs supply chain deal in Australia –
U.S. government services group Leidos has signed an agreement with the Australian Department of Defence to support the Australian defence industry’s efforts to secure export contracts.
 
 

Pentagon task force not a ‘quick-fix’ to protect critical technology –
A Pentagon task force to prevent the swiping of American secrets and improve supply chain cybersecurity will include representatives from at least seven agencies and is expected to have a long-term vision.
 
U.S. Army pursues Israeli robots –
TARDEC, soon to be part of the new Army Futures Command, is exploring a wide range of Israeli robots. But IAI is already looking into the next generation: “flocks” or swarms of robotic systems that communicate with each other and collaborate to accomplish their mission.
 
DDG 1001 leaves shipyard for commissioning –
The guided-missile destroyer Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), the second ship in the Zumwalt class of destroyers, departed General Dynamics’ Bath Iron Works (BIW) shipyard in Bath, Maine, on Nov. 9 to be commissioned on the U.S. West Coast.
 
 

New HBO documentary puts a much-needed face to complex veteran struggles with PTSD –
“We Are Not Done Yet” goes beyond black and white statistics to provided much-needed personalization of PTSD.



 

News Briefs – November 14, 2018

Navy warplane down in 2nd crash from U.S. carrier in month A U.S. Navy warplane belonging to the aircraft career USS Ronald Reagan has crashed into the sea northeast of the Philippines, but its two aviators were safely rescued. The Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement that the F/A-18 Hornet had a mechanical problem...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Pilot dead, one hurt in crash at Texas AF base

One pilot is dead, and one was transferred to Val Verde Regional Medical Center when an Air Force T-38C Talon assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, crashed at approximately 7:40 p.m., Nov. 13 on base. Laughlin emergency responders are on scene. The names of the pilots are being withheld for next of kin notification....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Greatest sacrifice: B-24 Liberator pilot identified, repatriated after 73 years

Courtesy photograph U.S. Army Air Corps 1st Lt. John D. Crouchley, kneeling, second right, and his crew pose for a photo by their B-24 Liberator, “Miss Yankee Rebel” in 1944. Crouchley was assigned to the 828th Bombardment ...
 
Full Story »

 