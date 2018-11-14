Headlines – November 14, 2018

News

Why victory isn’t goal in Afghanistan –

When Lt. Gen. David Petraeus returned from an inspection tour of Afghanistan in 2005 to brief then Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, he began with a simple image.





Business

One company wants to help herd U.S. Army robots –

A firm out of Boston is interested in helping the U.S. Army streamline unmanned ground vehicle development.



Turkey signs Altay MBT serial production contract with BMC –

Turkey’s Presidency of Defence Industries announced Nov. 9 that it had signed the first serial production contract with BMC for 250 Altay main battle tanks.



Construction begins on final Arleigh Burke Flight IIA destroyer at BIW –

The construction officially started Nov. 9 at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works shipyard of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), which will be the last Flight IIA configuration destroyer built by BIW.



Australian industry groups to boost support for SMEs –

Industry groups in Australia have signed agreements to support the development of domestic small- and medium-sized enterprises in the defense sector.



Leidos signs supply chain deal in Australia –

U.S. government services group Leidos has signed an agreement with the Australian Department of Defence to support the Australian defence industry’s efforts to secure export contracts.





Defense

Pentagon task force not a ‘quick-fix’ to protect critical technology –

A Pentagon task force to prevent the swiping of American secrets and improve supply chain cybersecurity will include representatives from at least seven agencies and is expected to have a long-term vision.



U.S. Army pursues Israeli robots –

TARDEC, soon to be part of the new Army Futures Command, is exploring a wide range of Israeli robots. But IAI is already looking into the next generation: “flocks” or swarms of robotic systems that communicate with each other and collaborate to accomplish their mission.



DDG 1001 leaves shipyard for commissioning –

The guided-missile destroyer Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), the second ship in the Zumwalt class of destroyers, departed General Dynamics’ Bath Iron Works (BIW) shipyard in Bath, Maine, on Nov. 9 to be commissioned on the U.S. West Coast.





Veterans

New HBO documentary puts a much-needed face to complex veteran struggles with PTSD –

“We Are Not Done Yet” goes beyond black and white statistics to provided much-needed personalization of PTSD.