News Briefs – November 14, 2018

Navy warplane down in 2nd crash from U.S. carrier in month

A U.S. Navy warplane belonging to the aircraft career USS Ronald Reagan has crashed into the sea northeast of the Philippines, but its two aviators were safely rescued.

The Navy’s 7th Fleet said in a statement that the F/A-18 Hornet had a mechanical problem during the Nov. 12 routine operations in the Philippine Sea.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Navy said the aviators were immediately plucked from the water by a rescue aircraft and brought back to the ship. It said they are both in good condition.

It was the second crash involving USS Ronald Reagan in less than a month.

In mid-October, a MH-60 Seahawk crashed shortly after takeoff, causing non-fatal injuries to a dozen sailors. AP



Walmart to give military spouses preference in hiring

Walmart says it will begin giving hiring preference to military spouses under a new initiative the retail giant is launching.

Walmart announced Nov. 12 the start of the Military Spouse Career Connection, an effort to recruit and hire military spouses. Walmart says the initiative complements an effort it launched in 2013 to hire 250,000 military veterans by 2020, a goal the company says it’s on track to surpass next year.

Walmart already offered military spouses and veterans the ability to transfer from one Walmart or Sam’s Club location to another when a spouse is transferred because of the military. The company says that beginning Monday, it will offer any military spouse with a current Uniformed Services Identification Card hiring preference when they apply.

All candidates must meet the standard hiring criteria. AP



Canada’s Bombardier says it will cut 5,000 jobs

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc. said Nov. 8 it will shed 5,000 jobs and sell off two units as part of a five-year plan to rein in costs, focus on rail and business jets, and reduce debt.

About 2,500 Bombardier workers will be laid off in Quebec and 500 in Ontario while about 2,000 cuts will be overseas.

The Montreal-based company said will sell its Q400 turboprop aircraft program to a subsidiary of Longview Aviation Capital Corp. for about US$300 million. The Montreal-based company also announced the sale of its flight training business to CAE Inc. for about US$645 million.

The announcement comes after mass layoffs over the past three years, with about 14,500 positions cut around the world in the aerospace and railway divisions.

Bombardieráshares tumbled by more than 24 per cent to $2.41 in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange due to concerns over cash flow.

“With the measures announced, we are confident that we will be able to reach our goals in 2020,” chief executive Alain Bellemare’s said of his plan to reduce debt.

Last year Bombardier sold a majority stake in its C Series passenger jet business to European aerospace giant Airbus for no cost. Montreal-based Bombardier had dreamed of capturing half the global market for 100-to 149-seat planes.

Karl Moore, an aviation expert at Montreal’s McGill University, said the layoffs and selloffs will allow Bombardier to shift away from regional jets and shrink its debt.

“The transportation side and business jets are clearly the central focus of Bombardier going forward,” Moore said. AP