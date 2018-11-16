Aerotech News & Review


Local

November 16, 2018
 

Palmdale marks Veterans Day with Mobile Wall

Tags:
Diane Betzler
staff writer
Photograph by Adrienne King Photograph by Adrienne King

Visitors pay their respects at the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall in Marie Kerr Park, Palmdale, Calif.

Friends, elected officials, community folks and veterans were on hand Nov. 11 at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Calif., to view the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall and to thank all veterans for their service and for the sacrifices they made for their country.

Hosted by the AV Wall Committee and the City of Palmdale, the celebration let veterans know their service and sacrifices were and continue to be appreciated by all who love America.

Committee speakers Stacia Nemeth and Linda Willis welcomed those attending the Veterans Day ceremony, and introduced guests taking part in the celebration.

The event opened with the Highland High School Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Group and the presentation of the colors.

Mike Bertell, president and outpost leader of Point Man Antelope Valley, led the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem was sung by Frank Graves, a 33-year military veteran.

Photograph by Diane Betzler Photograph by Diane Betzler

Stacia Nemeth joined other volunteers in handing out commemorative Vietnam lapel pins to Vietnam veterans. Nemeth presented each pin with a hug and a, “Thank you for your service.”

Bertell thanked everyone for coming out to show their respect for the country’s military. He reminded everyone that Veterans Day is a day set aside to celebrate the men and women of the Armed Forces who have worked to keep our country and other countries free.

Willis talked about what it took for the community to get a moving Vietnam memorial. She recalled a failed effort to bring another group’s wall in to Palmdale for display in 2009 — after which she decided if they wanted a wall, they’d have to build one of their own.“You must take many adventures to get where you belong,” she said, telling everyone that reaching your goals often takes thinking outside of the box.

Nemeth talked about why veterans deserve so much respect. “Some were drafted, some enlisted, yet those who were drafted didn’t run away,” she said.

Talking directly to the veterans in the audience, Nemeth said, “Drafted or enlisted, you knew going in that there was a chance you may not come out alive and yet you did it anyway. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Photograph by Diane Betzler Photograph by Diane Betzler

A large crowd turned out for the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall event that took place in Palmdale, Calif., Nov. 11, 2018.

In an effort to make veterans feel the love and appreciation, the AV Wall Committee created commemorative Vietnam lapel pins and handed them out to all veterans in attendance. Commemorative pins created by the Department of Defense were also handed out to the veterans.

Willis asked everyone to go out in their communities and thank a veteran.

The celebration culminated with Graves, accompanied by Herbie Kae playing the saxophone and Ric Hills on the keyboard, thrilling the audience with their rendition of America the Beautiful.

The entire audience joined in and sang a medley of Armed Forces songs which brought tears to several Vietnam veterans while singing along.
 

Photograph by Adrienne King Photograph by Adrienne King

Frank Graves singing America the Beautiful. He was joined by Ric Hills on keyboard and Herbie Kae on the saxophone.

 

Photograph by Diane Betzler Photograph by Diane Betzler

Vietnam veterans Jim Case (left) and Jack Harrison said this is the fifth Vietnam moving wall event they’ve attended, because it’s nice to see that people care. “We’re all brothers,” Case said.  He said it doesn’t matter which branch a veteran served in.  “We’d do it again in a heartbeat,” Harrison said, referring to his service to his country.

 

Photograph by Diane Betzler Photograph by Diane Betzler

The Levesque family pay their respects to Vietnam veterans. Their father/husband made the ultimate sacrifice and is buried at the Riverside National Cemetery.  Mom Esther says it’s nice to see Vietnam veterans getting the honor they deserve. From left: son Christopher, 12; Sarah 8, Esther and Mike, 11.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 16, 2018

News Murder charges filed against Navy, Marine special operators in incident that killed Green Beret in Africa – Two Navy SEALs and two Marine Raiders will face murder charges in the June 2017 death of an Army Special Forces staff sergeant in Mali.   DOD audit: Air Force finds mystery motors, other highlights – Saddled...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 16, 2018

AF identifies deceased pilot The aircrew members involved in the T-38 Talon incident from Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, on Nov. 13, 2018, have been identified. The deceased, Capt. John F. Graziano, 28, was an instructor pilot with the 87th Flying Training Squadron at Laughlin AFB. He was from Elkridge, Md., and is survived by...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

High Desert Hangar Stories: John Wayne’s contributions to the war effort

Courtesy photograph John Wayne, along with fellow USO entertainers in Australia. “Like my friend Gary Cooper,” Wayne said, “I’m here to entertain the troops. I have no special act, but hope to get by on appearances.” ...
 
Full Story »

 