Palmdale marks Veterans Day with Mobile Wall

Friends, elected officials, community folks and veterans were on hand Nov. 11 at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Calif., to view the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall and to thank all veterans for their service and for the sacrifices they made for their country.

Hosted by the AV Wall Committee and the City of Palmdale, the celebration let veterans know their service and sacrifices were and continue to be appreciated by all who love America.

Committee speakers Stacia Nemeth and Linda Willis welcomed those attending the Veterans Day ceremony, and introduced guests taking part in the celebration.

The event opened with the Highland High School Air Force Junior ROTC Cadet Group and the presentation of the colors.

Mike Bertell, president and outpost leader of Point Man Antelope Valley, led the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem was sung by Frank Graves, a 33-year military veteran.

Bertell thanked everyone for coming out to show their respect for the country’s military. He reminded everyone that Veterans Day is a day set aside to celebrate the men and women of the Armed Forces who have worked to keep our country and other countries free.

Willis talked about what it took for the community to get a moving Vietnam memorial. She recalled a failed effort to bring another group’s wall in to Palmdale for display in 2009 — after which she decided if they wanted a wall, they’d have to build one of their own.“You must take many adventures to get where you belong,” she said, telling everyone that reaching your goals often takes thinking outside of the box.

Nemeth talked about why veterans deserve so much respect. “Some were drafted, some enlisted, yet those who were drafted didn’t run away,” she said.

Talking directly to the veterans in the audience, Nemeth said, “Drafted or enlisted, you knew going in that there was a chance you may not come out alive and yet you did it anyway. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

In an effort to make veterans feel the love and appreciation, the AV Wall Committee created commemorative Vietnam lapel pins and handed them out to all veterans in attendance. Commemorative pins created by the Department of Defense were also handed out to the veterans.

Willis asked everyone to go out in their communities and thank a veteran.

The celebration culminated with Graves, accompanied by Herbie Kae playing the saxophone and Ric Hills on the keyboard, thrilling the audience with their rendition of America the Beautiful.

The entire audience joined in and sang a medley of Armed Forces songs which brought tears to several Vietnam veterans while singing along.

