Aerotech News & Review


News

November 19, 2018
 

Air Force releases findings on 2018 NAS Fallon F-22A mishap

U.S. Pacific Air Forces released the results of its investigation into an F-22A Raptor mishap at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., April 13, 2018.

On April 20, at approximately 10:45 a.m. local Pacific Daylight Time, an F-22A assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, prematurely retracted his landing gear on takeoff and the aircraft impacted the runway with all but the nose landing gear doors fully closed. The pilot successfully egressed from the aircraft after the F-22A slid to a complete stop.

The incident did not result in any injuries, fatalities or damage to private property.

The Accident Investigation Board (AIB) president found by a preponderance of evidence that the cause of the accident was pilot error. The pilot was not operating the aircraft in accordance with set procedures and prematurely retracted the landing gear. The AIB president further found by a preponderance of the evidence that organizational factors contributing to this mishap were significant in influencing and shaping the pilot’s actions.

Following this incident, 3rd Wing leadership directed a comprehensive review of Takeoff and Landing Data (TOLD) and TOLD special interest items briefed on every flight. Furthermore, a review and debrief of takeoffs and landings was completed for all pilots to identify and eliminate any lingering improper techniques with regards to takeoff and landing.

In accordance with AFI 51-503, Aerospace and Ground Accident Investigations, the accident investigation board conducted a legal investigation to inquire into all the facts and circumstances surrounding the accident, prepared a publicly-releasable report, and obtained and preserved all available evidence for use in litigation, claims, disciplinary action, and adverse administrative action.

For the full version of the report, visit https://www.pacaf.af.mil/Portals/6/180413-PACAF-JB%20Elmendorf-Richardson-Alaska-AIB%20NARRATIVE%20REPORT.pdf?ver=2018-11-15-200849-187.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 19, 2018

News Here’s what Pentagon’s first-ever audit found – The Pentagon’s first-ever audit discovered major flaws in how it handles IT processes and challenges with its internal tracking databases, but did not discover any major cases of fraud or abuse.     Business Australia makes its pick for drone fleet – Australian Defence Minister Christopher Pyne...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 19, 2018

U.S. military chief says tech giants should work with Pentagon The top U.S. military officer says it’s problematic that American tech companies don’t want to work with the Pentagon but are willing to engage with the Chinese market. U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford told the Halifax International Security Forum Nov....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
virgin-galactic9

Virgin Orbit completes successful captive-carry flight test with ‘flying launchpad’

VICTORVILLE, Calif.— On Nov. 18, a new sight appeared in the baby-blue skies over Southern California: A specially modified 747-400 carrying a 70-foot-long rocket under its wing soared through the air as part of a successful ...
 
Full Story »

 