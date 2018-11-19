Air Force releases findings on 2018 NAS Fallon F-22A mishap

U.S. Pacific Air Forces released the results of its investigation into an F-22A Raptor mishap at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nev., April 13, 2018.

On April 20, at approximately 10:45 a.m. local Pacific Daylight Time, an F-22A assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, prematurely retracted his landing gear on takeoff and the aircraft impacted the runway with all but the nose landing gear doors fully closed. The pilot successfully egressed from the aircraft after the F-22A slid to a complete stop.

The incident did not result in any injuries, fatalities or damage to private property.

The Accident Investigation Board (AIB) president found by a preponderance of evidence that the cause of the accident was pilot error. The pilot was not operating the aircraft in accordance with set procedures and prematurely retracted the landing gear. The AIB president further found by a preponderance of the evidence that organizational factors contributing to this mishap were significant in influencing and shaping the pilot’s actions.

Following this incident, 3rd Wing leadership directed a comprehensive review of Takeoff and Landing Data (TOLD) and TOLD special interest items briefed on every flight. Furthermore, a review and debrief of takeoffs and landings was completed for all pilots to identify and eliminate any lingering improper techniques with regards to takeoff and landing.

In accordance with AFI 51-503, Aerospace and Ground Accident Investigations, the accident investigation board conducted a legal investigation to inquire into all the facts and circumstances surrounding the accident, prepared a publicly-releasable report, and obtained and preserved all available evidence for use in litigation, claims, disciplinary action, and adverse administrative action.

For the full version of the report, visit https://www.pacaf.af.mil/Portals/6/180413-PACAF-JB%20Elmendorf-Richardson-Alaska-AIB%20NARRATIVE%20REPORT.pdf?ver=2018-11-15-200849-187.