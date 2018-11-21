Aerotech News & Review


Space

November 21, 2018
 

20 years ago, construction began on ISS

NASA photographs NASA photographs

Left: Launch of the Zarya Functional Cargo Block from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. Right: Launch of Space Shuttle
Endeavour from the Kennedy Space Center on the STS-88 mission to deliver the Unity Node 1 module.

The largest and most complex international construction project in space began on the steppes of Kazakhstan 20 years ago Nov. 20.

Atop its Proton rocket, on Nov. 20, 1998, the Zarya Functional Cargo Block thundered off its launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome into cold wintry skies. Zarya was built by the Khrunichev in Moscow and served as a temporary control module for the nascent ISS.

Nine minutes later, Zarya was in orbit and began unfurling its antennas and solar panels, seemingly coming alive in the airless environment of low Earth orbit. The launch of the first element of the International Space Station kicked off an incredible journey of orbital assembly, operations, and science.

The ISS Program can trace its roots back to 1984, when President Ronald W. Reagan proposed that the United Stated develop an Earth orbiting space station. The United States invited Canada, Japan, and the European Space Agency to join the project in 1988, and five years later President Bill Clinton invited Russia to join the partnership. Russia not only brought its many years of experience with long-duration human space flight to the program but also modules for the planned Mir 2 space station. Former adversaries on Earth were now working together to build the largest laboratory in space.

NASA photographs NASA photographs

Left: Zarya as seen from the approaching Space Shuttle Atlantis during the STS-88 mission. Right: Zarya has been mated with Unity in the Shuttle’s cargo bay and astronauts are outside making connections between the two modules.

On Dec. 4, Space Shuttle Endeavour on the STS-88 mission roared off Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying the Unity Node 1 module in its cargo bay. Built by The Boeing Corporation at a facility at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., Unity was the first American component of the ISS. Two days after launch, Endeavour and her six-person crew rendezvoused with Zarya, and using the Shuttle’s robotic arm, captured the Russian module and mated it with Unity. Designed and built by engineers thousands of miles apart and never joined together on Earth, the first two modules of the ISS fit perfectly together when they met in space. The STS-88 crew spent the next few days making connections between the two modules before releasing the newly formed but still embryonic ISS. This marked the first step in the assembly of the ISS, which continued for 13 years.

NASA photographs NASA photographs

Left: The first two segments of ISS after release from Space Shuttle Atlantis – Unity Node 1 at left and Zarya Functional Cargo Block at right. Assembly of ISS is underway! Right: The first crew to work and live aboard ISS (left to right) Flight Engineer Sergey Krikalev, Commander William Shepard, and Flight Engineer Yuri Gidzenko.

By late 2000, the ISS was ready to receive its first long-duration residents. On Oct. 31, the Expedition 1 crew of William M. Shepard, Sergey K. Krikalev, and Yuri P. Gidzenko blasted off from Baikonur and docked with ISS two days later. Since that day, international teams of astronauts and cosmonauts have kept the ISS permanently occupied, performing the routine operations and maintenance on the station including dozens of spacewalks and conducting research in a wide array of scientific disciplines.

Today, the ISS is the largest space vehicle ever built and a unique laboratory for conducting research in a wide variety of scientific disciplines. Including its solar arrays, it is as large as a football field. The habitable volume in its various international modules is larger than a six-bedroom house. Since November 2000, more than 230 individuals from 18 countries have visited the ISS. As a laboratory, the ISS has hosted more than 2,500 scientific investigations from more than 100 countries.
 

NASA photograph NASA photograph

The International Space Station as it appears in 2018. Zarya is visible at the center of the complex, identifiable by its partially retracted solar arrays.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 21, 2018

News China has more nuclear subs than West believed – There’s an extra sub under construction, but no permanent nuclear deterrent at sea — yet.     Business Canadian watchdog sounds alarm over F-18 purchase, military priorities – Canada’s purchase of used F-18 aircraft from Australia will do nothing to boost the combat capability of...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 21, 2018

Finland summons Russian ambassador over GPS jamming Finland has summoned the Russian ambassador to express “concern regarding GPS signal disruption” that occurred during NATO’s vast Trident Juncture military drills in Norway “and the security risks it causes.” The Foreign Ministry tweeted Monday that after the meeting the country “expects further information from Russia and resp...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
USGS/NASA/Joshua Stevens photograph

NASA mobilizes to aid California fires response

For the past two weeks NASA scientists and satellite data analysts have been working every day producing maps and damage assessments that can be used by disaster managers battling the Woolsey Fire near Los Angeles and the Camp ...
 
Full Story »

 