Aerotech News & Review


News

November 21, 2018
 

Headlines – November 21, 2018

News

China has more nuclear subs than West believed –
There’s an extra sub under construction, but no permanent nuclear deterrent at sea — yet.
 
 

Business

Canadian watchdog sounds alarm over F-18 purchase, military priorities –
Canada’s purchase of used F-18 aircraft from Australia will do nothing to boost the combat capability of its fighter jet fleet, as it would still lack pilots and technicians, and the current fleet of planes have not seen improvements for years, according to a Canadian watchdog report.
 
India OKs $1.5 billion purchase of Russian missile system –
India has officially selected Russian firm Rosoboronexport as the winner for Indian Army’s $1.5 billion Very-Short-Range Air Defence, or VSHORAD program, after months of delays over complaints made by other competitors in the competition.
 
DARPA tests autonomous drone swarms against communications and GPS jamming –
DARPA has conducted a demonstration test series at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., showcasing its Collaborative Operations in Denied Environment program for autonomous drone operations in the face of enemy jamming and area-denial efforts.
 
Czech tech to overcome Russian jammers –
In a small city, just a few hours drive from the Czech Republic capital of Prague, a quiet revolution is brewing in the field of passive surveillance. The technology developed here in Pardubice gives NATO an edge when it comes to detecting aerial and naval threats and could help international forces overcome Russia’s powerful electronic warfare capabilities.
 
Deal awarded for first permanent U.S. F-35 jet facilities in Europe –
The British government has awarded a 160-million pound ($205 million) contract for construction work at RAF Lakenheath to prepare the base for the arrival of U.S. F-35A Lightning II stealth jets.
 
Next presidential helicopter passes first test landing at White House –
The next Presidential helicopter, the VH-92A built by Sikorsky, successfully landed at the White House during its first test run September, Naval Air Systems Command told USNI News this week.
 
Airbus names finance, operations chiefs amid major overhaul –
Airbus on Nov. 22 named new financial and operations chiefs as part of a complete leadership overhaul as it emerges from months of internal strife caused by legal problems and delays in meeting record output goals.
 
 

Defense

Generals have made up quite a large number of Army’s non-deployable troops –
The U.S. Army released its in-house non-deployable policy on Nov. 13, while touting the progress it’s made in recent years to bring its overall numbers down from 15 percent to about 6 percent of the force today.
 
Here’s one of six subgun submissions for the Army’s new weapons contract –
One of a handful of companies competing for the Army’s sub gun contract has released a submission that it says meets the requirements for the first-in-a generation type of gun program.
 
Navy must meet Russia’s challenge in Europe, CNO Richardson says –
A strong U.S. naval force is vital in keeping Europe secure as Russia grows more active in waters throughout the theater, the Navy’s top officer said Nov. 20.
 
U.S. spy planes moving to southwest England by 2024 –
The U.S. Air Force’s Britain-based spy aircraft are getting another flight leg on their European mission, as the service consolidates its assets on the continent.
 
Obsolete part, ‘haphazard maintenance’ caused F-16’s in-flight engine fire –
An obsolete part that was mistakenly installed in an F-16CM Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base in Japan years ago broke apart in flight and caused an engine fire in February, an Air Force investigation found.
 
 

Veterans

Remains of Ohio soldier killed in Korean War identified –
Federal officials say the remains of a U.S. soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified as those of an Ohio man.
 
Remains of World War II soldier buried in Belgium as an unknown is identified –
The remains of a Rogersville, Tenn., soldier who died in Germany during World War II have been positively identified.
 
Remains of Arizona Marine killed in Korean War identified –
The Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of an Arizona serviceman killed during the Korean War have been identified.
 
Veterans in the 116th Congress, by the numbers –
With Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones’ concession in the Texas 23rd district race earlier this week, all of the congressional elections involving veterans have now been decided.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – November 21, 2018

Finland summons Russian ambassador over GPS jamming Finland has summoned the Russian ambassador to express “concern regarding GPS signal disruption” that occurred during NATO’s vast Trident Juncture military drills in Norway “and the security risks it causes.” The Foreign Ministry tweeted Monday that after the meeting the country “expects further information from Russia and resp...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
USGS/NASA/Joshua Stevens photograph

NASA mobilizes to aid California fires response

For the past two weeks NASA scientists and satellite data analysts have been working every day producing maps and damage assessments that can be used by disaster managers battling the Woolsey Fire near Los Angeles and the Camp ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
Air Force photograph by Rick Goodfriend

2018 marks golden anniversary of AEDC 4-foot transonic wind tunnel

Air Force photograph by Rick Goodfriend Aerospace Testing Alliance Outside Machinist Jim Lynch makes adjustments to a model of a GBU-31 Joint Direct Attack Munition before F-35 Lightning II store separation testing resumed in A...
 
Full Story »

 