Headlines – November 21, 2018

News
China has more nuclear subs than West believed –
There’s an extra sub under construction, but no permanent nuclear deterrent at sea — yet.
Business
Canadian watchdog sounds alarm over F-18 purchase, military priorities –
Canada’s purchase of used F-18 aircraft from Australia will do nothing to boost the combat capability of its fighter jet fleet, as it would still lack pilots and technicians, and the current fleet of planes have not seen improvements for years, according to a Canadian watchdog report.
India OKs $1.5 billion purchase of Russian missile system –
India has officially selected Russian firm Rosoboronexport as the winner for Indian Army’s $1.5 billion Very-Short-Range Air Defence, or VSHORAD program, after months of delays over complaints made by other competitors in the competition.
DARPA tests autonomous drone swarms against communications and GPS jamming –
DARPA has conducted a demonstration test series at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., showcasing its Collaborative Operations in Denied Environment program for autonomous drone operations in the face of enemy jamming and area-denial efforts.
Czech tech to overcome Russian jammers –
In a small city, just a few hours drive from the Czech Republic capital of Prague, a quiet revolution is brewing in the field of passive surveillance. The technology developed here in Pardubice gives NATO an edge when it comes to detecting aerial and naval threats and could help international forces overcome Russia’s powerful electronic warfare capabilities.
Deal awarded for first permanent U.S. F-35 jet facilities in Europe –
The British government has awarded a 160-million pound ($205 million) contract for construction work at RAF Lakenheath to prepare the base for the arrival of U.S. F-35A Lightning II stealth jets.
Next presidential helicopter passes first test landing at White House –
The next Presidential helicopter, the VH-92A built by Sikorsky, successfully landed at the White House during its first test run September, Naval Air Systems Command told USNI News this week.
Airbus names finance, operations chiefs amid major overhaul –
Airbus on Nov. 22 named new financial and operations chiefs as part of a complete leadership overhaul as it emerges from months of internal strife caused by legal problems and delays in meeting record output goals.
Defense
Generals have made up quite a large number of Army’s non-deployable troops –
The U.S. Army released its in-house non-deployable policy on Nov. 13, while touting the progress it’s made in recent years to bring its overall numbers down from 15 percent to about 6 percent of the force today.
Here’s one of six subgun submissions for the Army’s new weapons contract –
One of a handful of companies competing for the Army’s sub gun contract has released a submission that it says meets the requirements for the first-in-a generation type of gun program.
Navy must meet Russia’s challenge in Europe, CNO Richardson says –
A strong U.S. naval force is vital in keeping Europe secure as Russia grows more active in waters throughout the theater, the Navy’s top officer said Nov. 20.
U.S. spy planes moving to southwest England by 2024 –
The U.S. Air Force’s Britain-based spy aircraft are getting another flight leg on their European mission, as the service consolidates its assets on the continent.
Obsolete part, ‘haphazard maintenance’ caused F-16’s in-flight engine fire –
An obsolete part that was mistakenly installed in an F-16CM Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base in Japan years ago broke apart in flight and caused an engine fire in February, an Air Force investigation found.
Veterans
Remains of Ohio soldier killed in Korean War identified –
Federal officials say the remains of a U.S. soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified as those of an Ohio man.
Remains of World War II soldier buried in Belgium as an unknown is identified –
The remains of a Rogersville, Tenn., soldier who died in Germany during World War II have been positively identified.
Remains of Arizona Marine killed in Korean War identified –
The Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of an Arizona serviceman killed during the Korean War have been identified.
Veterans in the 116th Congress, by the numbers –
With Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones’ concession in the Texas 23rd district race earlier this week, all of the congressional elections involving veterans have now been decided.