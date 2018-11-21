Aerotech News & Review


November 21, 2018
 

News Briefs – November 21, 2018

Finland summons Russian ambassador over GPS jamming

Finland has summoned the Russian ambassador to express “concern regarding GPS signal disruption” that occurred during NATO’s vast Trident Juncture military drills in Norway “and the security risks it causes.”
The Foreign Ministry tweeted Monday that after the meeting the country “expects further information from Russia and responsible behavior.”
Last week, Norway said Russian forces on the Arctic Kola peninsula disturbed GPS location signals during the Oct. 25-Nov. 7 NATO drill. Soldiers from 31 countries participated, including non-members Finland and Sweden.
Finland later said that the signal disruption was “not exceptional” and has happened before.
The GPS jamming isn’t believed to have caused any accidents. AP
 

Putin mulls Russian response to U.S. exit from nuclear pact

Russian President Vladimir Putin has gathered his top military officials to discuss a response to the planned U.S. withdrawal from a key nuclear arms pact.
U.S. President Donald Trump declared last month that he intends to opt out of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, or INF, over alleged Russian violations. Russia has denied breaching the pact.
Putin told the top military brass Nov. 19 that the U.S. withdrawal from the treaty “wouldn’t be left without an answer from our side.” He noted that Russia has responded to the U.S. missile defense program by developing new weapons that he said are capable of piercing any prospective missile shield.
While warning of a possible Russian retaliation, Putin voiced hope that Moscow and Washington could engage in arms control talks to reduce tensions. AP
 

U.S. Navy to make Hong Kong port call after earlier refusal

China is allowing a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and its battle group to make a port call in Hong Kong after it earlier turned down a similar request amid tensions with Washington.
The Marine Department’s website listed the USS Ronald Reagan and three other Navy warships as approved to arrive Nov. 21.
China in September turned down a request for a port call in Hong Kong by the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp, the first time it had denied such a visit since 2016.
The earlier denial followed a spike in tensions over the South China Sea and Taiwan that resulted in various exchanges being put on hold.
The Reagan’s expected visit comes ahead of a planned meeting this month between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Argentina. AP



 

