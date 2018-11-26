Aerotech News & Review


November 26, 2018
 

News Briefs – November 26, 2018

Pentagon says troops at U.S. border to cost about $210 million

The Pentagon is estimating the cost of the military’s mission on the U.S.-Mexico border will be about $210 million under current plans.
The total includes about $72 million for the 5,900 active-duty troops providing support to Customs and Border Protection, plus $138 million so far for 2,100 National Guard troops who have been performing a separate border mission since April.
The figures were reported to Congress on Nov. 20 but not announced by the Pentagon. A copy of the report was obtained by The Associated Press.
The total would grow beyond the current estimate of $210 million if the active-duty mission is extended beyond the current completion date of Dec. 15.
Most of the troops are in South Texas, far from the migrant caravan in Tijuana, Mexico, south of California. AP
 

U.S., South Korea to scale back major military exercise

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the United States and South Korea will scale back a major military exercise next spring to avoid setting back diplomacy over North Korea’s nuclear weapons.
Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon Nov. 21 that the exercise, which is called Foal Eagle and is conducted each spring in South Korea, will be “reduced in scope.” The decision had not previously been announced.
He did not provide details, but the decision is an extension of efforts by Washington and Seoul to encourage progress in stalled negotiations over the North’s nuclear program.
In Mattis’s words, the exercise next spring will be scaled back to a level that will “not be harmful to diplomacy.” North Korea strongly objects to large-scale U.S.-South Korean military exercises. AP
 

UTC obtains final regulatory approval for Rockwell Collins acquisition

United Technologies Corp. announced Nov. 23 that it has received the final regulatory approval needed to close its acquisition of Rockwell Collins, Inc.
The conclusion of the regulatory review by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation clears the way for United Technologies to proceed with the proposed acquisition announced on Sept. 4, 2017. The acquisition is expected to close within three business days.
United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Conn., provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.
 

Spirit AeroSystems CFO to retire

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. announced Nov. 21 that Sanjay Kapoor, Executive Vice President and chief financial officer, plans to retire in the first quarter of 2019. Kapoor has been in this role since he joined the company in August 2013.
Kapoor will continue in his role as chief financial officer and assist in the transition once a successor is named.
“On behalf of the entire team, I thank Sanjay for his contributions to Spirit during the past five years,” said Tom Gentile, president and CEO for Spirit AeroSystems. “Sanjay’s leadership of the finance team helped Spirit compete and win in a highly competitive market and position the company for future growth.”
During his time as chief executive officer, Kapoor worked to enhance Spirit’s operating performance and the company’s competitiveness. Prior to Spirit, Kapoor held executive leadership roles at Raytheon and United Technologies Corporation.



 

