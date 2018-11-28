Eglin AFB adds another bird of prey

A 325th Fighter Wing F-22A Raptor touches down at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 20. The first six Raptors arrived to their temporary home at Eglin from Tyndall Air Force Base. This move is part of mission shift by the Air Force as Hurricane Michael recovery efforts continue at Tyndall.



A 325th Fighter Wing F-22A Raptor taxis off the runway at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 20. The first six Raptors arrived to their temporary home at Eglin from Tyndall Air Force Base. This move is part of mission shift by the Air Force as Hurricane Michael recovery efforts continue at Tyndall.



A 325th Fighter Wing F-22A Raptor taxis at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 20. The first six Raptors arrived to their temporary home at Eglin from Tyndall Air Force Base. This move is part of mission shift by the Air Force as Hurricane Michael recovery efforts continue at Tyndall.



A maintenance Airman marshals in a 325th Fighter Wing F-22A Raptor at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 20. The first six Raptors arrived to their temporary home at Eglin from Tyndall Air Force Base. This move is part of mission shift by the Air Force as Hurricane Michael recovery efforts continue at Tyndall.



A 325th Fighter Wing F-22A Raptor taxis at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 20. The first six Raptors arrived to their temporary home at Eglin from Tyndall Air Force Base. This move is part of mission shift by the Air Force as Hurricane Michael recovery efforts continue at Tyndall.



325th Fighter Wing F-22A Raptors taxi at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 20. The first six Raptors arrived to their temporary home at Eglin from Tyndall Air Force Base. This move is part of mission shift by the Air Force as Hurricane Michael recovery efforts continue at Tyndall.