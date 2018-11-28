Aerotech News & Review


Defense

November 28, 2018
 

Eglin AFB adds another bird of prey

eglin-F22a

Air Force photograph by Samuel King Jr.

A 325th Fighter Wing F-22A Raptor touches down at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 20. The first six Raptors arrived to their temporary home at Eglin from Tyndall Air Force Base. This move is part of mission shift by the Air Force as Hurricane Michael recovery efforts continue at Tyndall.
 

eglin-F22b

Air Force photograph by Samuel King Jr.

A 325th Fighter Wing F-22A Raptor taxis off the runway at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 20. The first six Raptors arrived to their temporary home at Eglin from Tyndall Air Force Base. This move is part of mission shift by the Air Force as Hurricane Michael recovery efforts continue at Tyndall.
 

eglin-F22c

Air Force photograph by Samuel King Jr.

A 325th Fighter Wing F-22A Raptor taxis at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 20. The first six Raptors arrived to their temporary home at Eglin from Tyndall Air Force Base. This move is part of mission shift by the Air Force as Hurricane Michael recovery efforts continue at Tyndall.
 

eglin-F22d

Air Force photograph by Samuel King Jr.

A maintenance Airman marshals in a 325th Fighter Wing F-22A Raptor at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 20. The first six Raptors arrived to their temporary home at Eglin from Tyndall Air Force Base. This move is part of mission shift by the Air Force as Hurricane Michael recovery efforts continue at Tyndall.
 

eglin-F22e

Air Force photograph by Samuel King Jr.

A 325th Fighter Wing F-22A Raptor taxis at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 20. The first six Raptors arrived to their temporary home at Eglin from Tyndall Air Force Base. This move is part of mission shift by the Air Force as Hurricane Michael recovery efforts continue at Tyndall.
 

eglin-F22f

Air Force photograph by Samuel King Jr.

325th Fighter Wing F-22A Raptors taxi at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 20. The first six Raptors arrived to their temporary home at Eglin from Tyndall Air Force Base. This move is part of mission shift by the Air Force as Hurricane Michael recovery efforts continue at Tyndall.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 28, 2018

News Three US troops killed, three others wounded in IED blast in Afghanistan – Three U.S. service members were killed and three more were wounded by an improvised explosive device Nov. 27 in Afghanistan, according to officials with the NATO mission to the country.     Business Japan to order 100 more F-35 fighters from...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
Courtesy photograph

AFRL holds Innovation Challenge

Courtesy photograph Air Force Research Laboratory Tech Engagement Office members present CrowdAI with a $25,000 first prize certificate at the Hyperspace Challenge Nov. 15 in Albuquerque at the Lobo Rainforest Building. (Left t...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Roadside bomb kills three U.S. soldiers in eastern Afghanistan

A roadside bomb killed three American soldiers in eastern Afghanistan on Nov. 27, the U.S. military said, in what appeared to be the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan in the last 17 months. The military said that three other service members were wounded when the bomb went off near the city of Ghazni....
 
Full Story »

 