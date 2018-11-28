Headlines – November 28, 2018

News

Three US troops killed, three others wounded in IED blast in Afghanistan –

Three U.S. service members were killed and three more were wounded by an improvised explosive device Nov. 27 in Afghanistan, according to officials with the NATO mission to the country.





Business

Japan to order 100 more F-35 fighters from U.S. –

Japan is preparing to order another 100 F-35 stealth fighter jets from the U.S. to replace some of its aging F-15s, according to sources.



United Technologies is breaking into three independent companies –

United Technologies is breaking itself into three independent companies now that it has sealed its $23 billion acquisition of aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins.



Tokyo attack helicopter deal advances –

Helicopter manufacturers are circling an upcoming Japanese requirement for over 50 attack helicopters.



Japan at a crossroads: What’s keeping its defense industry from growing? –

Japan’s conundrum comes as it warily eyes nearby China’s military buildup and North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.



Airbus A330 delivery brings dedicated tanker capability to South Korean Air Force –

The first Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport for the Republic of Korea Air Force has landed in South Korea for its acceptance tests.



DARPA, BAE to develop AI for interpreting radio-frequency signals –

BAE Systems has been selected by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop machine learning algorithms to decipher radio frequency signals for protection against enemy hacking and jamming attempts.



Progress on drone, vehicle engines signals Turkey’s independence from foreign suppliers –

Two Turkish companies have consecutively reported significant progress toward building indigenous engines that would power locally made drones and armored vehicles.



Tank maker takeover: Germany’s Rheinmetall eyes acquisition of rival KMW –

German armored vehicles-maker Rheinmetall has confirmed initial talks about an acquisition of its rival Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, a move that would reorder the industry landscape involved in producing a new European main battle tank.



U.S. clears Apache sales for Egypt, missiles for Qatar –

The U.S. State Department Tuesday announced it has cleared the potential sale of ten AH-64E Apache helicopters for Egypt, with an estimated price tag of $1 billion.



GSA to consolidate 24 multiple award schedules into one –

The General Services Administration will be simplifying its multiple award schedule offerings by taking the currently 24 schedules available for federal agencies to purchase products and services and consolidating them into one, the agency announced Nov. 27.



Mi-38T helicopter makes maiden flight –

Russia’s newest Mil Mi-38T utility helicopter, intended for the Ministry of Defence, made its maiden flight on Nov. 23 in Kazan under a preliminary trial program, a source from Rostec’s Russian Helicopters told Jane’s.



Vendors showcase defense tech for France’s new innovation agency –

The first Forum for Innovation in Defense opened its doors for three days in Paris on Nov. 22 to exhibit 160 innovations with defense and civil applications.





Defense

USS McCain leaves dry dock 15 months after collision that killed 10 sailors –

The USS John S. McCain floated again into the waters of its homeport on Nov. 27, 15 months after a collision with a civilian oil tanker left 10 sailors dead and the destroyer severely damaged.



Commission report emerges as tool for budget hawks in Congress –

A recently released report from a congressionally mandated commission is emerging as a tool for defense hawks who hope to increase military budgets in the coming years.



Budget cuts could imperil military and national security, experts, lawmakers warn –

The Pentagon, which is facing potential spending cuts next year, could see U.S. armed forces suffer and a possible national security crisis if the military’s budget is slashed, officials and lawmakers warned Nov. 27.





Veterans

Remains of WWII soldier killed in battle in Germany are identified –

The remains of a U.S. soldier from West Virginia have been identified more than a half-century after he died in World War II.



Remains of NY Marine killed in Korean War identified –

U.S. military officials say the remains of a Marine from New York killed during the Korean War have been identified.



VA researchers named most influential people in health care by TIME magazine –

Dr. Ann McKee studies the effects of traumatic brain injuries as chief of neuropathology at the the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System in Boston.