Aerotech News & Review


Defense

December 3, 2018
 

Pax River F-35 ITF leaves HMS Queen Elizabeth after ‘eclipsing aspirations’

Navy photograph Navy photograph

The F-35 Pax River Integrated Test Force completed the first two phases of first of class flight trials (fixed wing) testing aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), Nov. 19, 2018. A third phase, followed by operational testing, is scheduled for 2019. Together the events will help the UK ministry of Defence reach initial operating capability (maritime) in 2020.

F-35 Lightning jets from the Pax River Integrated Test Force left HMS Queen Elizabeth, Nov. 19, 2018, after eight weeks flying on and off the 65,000-tonne warship, helping to write the ‘operator’s manual’ so the jets can fly from her deck on front-line operations.

The success of the Westlant 18 deployment – which has also included a very high-profile visit to New York – allows the Portsmouth-based ship to move on to operational trials next year with British-owned F-35s flown by Naval and Air Force aviators based at RAF Marham.

Two F-35B test jets, four test pilots and nearly 200 personnel based at the F-35 ITF at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland, joined the carrier in late September.

Since then they have performed 200 short take-offs, 187 vertical landings, and 15 ‘rolling’ landings – a technique unique to the UK which allows a Lightning to return to the carrier with a heavier payload – and dropped 54 dummy bombs into the Atlantic.

“This has been one of the most comprehensive flight trials at sea ever conducted,” said Royal Air Force Squadron Leader Andy Edgell, FOCFT (FW) lead test pilot with the F-35 Pax River ITF. “I am very proud to have professionally executed every aspect of this trial and deliver for the UK a capability that can be exploited for years to come.”

Navy photograph Navy photograph

Since late September, the F-35 Pax River Integrated Test Force carried out phases one and two of first of class flight trials (fixed wing) testing aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), performing 200 ski short take-offs, 187 vertical landings, 15 shipborne rolling vertical landings–a technique unique to the UK which allows an F-35B to return to the carrier with a heavier payload–and dropped 54 test bombs into the Atlantic.

Royal Navy Commander Nathan Gray, test pilot at the F-35 Pax River ITF and the first person to land a jet on HMS Queen Elizabeth, added: “It has been phenomenal to get through a high profile with such success. This is due to the skills of the designers of both the F-35 and the ship herself. “It is beyond question that without the vision of the Royal Navy and the unfailing support of the ship’s company we would not have achieved what we have done today,” he said. “I am proud to have delivered this future and enduring operational capability.”

Weapons experts loaded various configurations of bombs and missiles on to the Lightnings, making use of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s unique automated munitions magazine.

ITF scientists recorded masses of data from the ship and the jets; that data will determine the limits (weather, humidity, pitch and roll of the ship, aircraft weight) at which the Lightnings can safely launch from and land back on HMS Queen Elizabeth and her sister Prince of Wales.

“It goes without saying that this was a phenomenally successful shipboard detachment,” said Andrew Maack, F-35 Pax River ITF Chief Test Engineer and Site Director. “I could not be more proud of the collective team effort between the ITF and the HMS Queen Elizabeth crew to make this happen.”

U.K. Captain Nick Cooke Priest, HMS Queen Elizabeth’s new Commanding Officer who was in command for the second phase of this current set of F-35 trials said this autumn’s trials had marked “a significant milestone on the Royal Navy’s journey back to big deck carrier operations.”

Navy photograph Navy photograph

The first F-35B aft-facing vertical landing on HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) was achieved Nov. 16, 2018, during the second phase of first of class flight trials (fixed wing) testing being carried out by the F-35 Pax River Integrated Test Force.

“The schedule has been busy and challenging and the results have eclipsed the aspiration; this success is largely due to the exceptional relationship that exists between the ship and her embarked staff, and the scientists, engineers and pilots of the F-35 Integrated Test Force, all of whom have shown exceptional professionalism, dedication and drive,” Cooke Priest said.

He continued: “This deployment has however delivered far more than the initial integration of fixed wing aircraft with the ship. It has re-introduced the true value that carrier capabilities bring to the UK and her allies, it has deepened our relationship with our closest ally, demonstrated our nation’s engineering prowess and cemented our commitment to the future as a global navy.”

The carrier is now spending time in Norfolk, Virginia, offloading the ITF team and their equipment before heading back to Portsmouth in time for Christmas.

She will come home, said U.K. Carrier Strike Group Commander Commodore Michael Utley, with a real buzz on board.

“This is positive time to be a Royal Navy sailor, a positive time to be Royal Navy aircrew and a positive time for the UK-US partnership in providing a greater depth of security across the globe.”
 

Navy photograph Navy photograph

The first F-35B shipborne rolling vertical landing was carried out Oct. 13, 2018, by the Pax River ITF conducting trials onboard the new British aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08). The UK is the only nation currently planning to use the maneuver, which will allow jets to land onboard with heavier loads.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – December 3, 2018

News Victims look to punish Iran for attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq – A lawsuit seeks to hold the Islamic Republic of Iran accountable to the tune of $10 billion for weapons, materials, training and other support that led directly to the death or mutilation of more than 1,000 U.S. troops from 2004 to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – December 3, 2018

Ukraine urges NATO to deploy ships amid standoff with Russia The Ukrainian president is urging NATO to deploy naval ships to the Sea of Azov amid a standoff with Russia. President Petro Poroshenko made the call in an interview with the German daily Bild published Nov. 29, saying that “we hope that states within NATO...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christopher Quail

PACAF Airmen, B-52s arrive in Australia for combined training

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christopher Quail U.S. Air Force members from the 96th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit shake a tow bar to maneuver it into place on a B-52 Stratofortress bomber during exercise Ligh...
 
Full Story »

 