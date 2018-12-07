Aerotech News & Review


Aerotech News Digital Edition – December 7, 2018

AeroFP1
Boeing’s KC-46A Pegasus tanker refuels an F-15E aircraft during Phase II receiver certification testing out of Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. A Boeing/U.S. Air Force team completed receiver certification with F-16, KC-135, C-17, A-10, KC-46, B-52, F/A-18 and F-15E aircraft. (Boeing photograph)

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley and Edwards AFB, CA – Digital Edition, December 7, 2018

Aerotech News Digital Edition – December 7, 2018

Some exciting milestones and great “people pieces” are ready for you, in this week’s edition of Aerotech News and Review. Click on the link below for a digital copy of the Dec. 5, 2018 issue. Here are some highlights:

  • KC-46 tanker completes Phase II receiver certification testing: page 1
  • Dec. 3rd SpaceX launch sets reusability, payload records: page 3
  • Bob Gilliland named first “Champions of Flight Award” Recipient at March Field Air Museum: page 8
  • Melville, Rutan among honorees inducted into Calif. Aviation Hall of Fame: page 10
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – The “Battle of Los Angeles”: page 12
  • Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide: Center section

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/pkus/

All this and much more, in this week's Aerotech News!



 

Headlines – December 7, 2018

Investigation blames Air Force and Navy for systemic failures in fatal Marine Corps C-130 crash that killed 16 – The horrific KC-130T plane crash that killed 15 Marines and a sailor last summer was caused by a deteriorating propeller blade that was corroded when it entered an Air Force maintenance depot in 2011, but...
 
News Briefs – December 7, 2018

U.S. envoy for Afghan peace in Pakistan for talks on Taliban Washington's special envoy tasked with finding a negotiated end to Afghanistan's bloody 17-year-old war met Dec. 4 with Pakistani officials, and a Taliban official said four members from the group's political office in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar were also in the Pakistani...
 
Photograph by Dennis Anderson

'I've been shot at in a lot of countries'

Photograph by Dennis Anderson Rep. Steve Knight, R-Calif., pins the Purple Heart on Master Sgt. Robert Mahoney. Medals gathered for a veteran's veteran PALMDALE, Calif.–After Vietnam War service as a Seabee (Naval ...
 
