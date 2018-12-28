Headlines – December 28, 2018

News
Iraqi lawmakers demand U.S. withdraw its troops after Trump’s surprise visit –
Iraqi lawmakers Dec. 27 demanded U.S. forces leave the country in the wake of a surprise visit by President Donald Trump that politicians denounced as arrogant and a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.
Russia says its new weapon is 27 times faster than the speed of sound –
Russia’s new strategic weapon has rendered any missile defenses useless at a small fraction of their cost, officials said Dec. 27.
U.S. forces will stay in Iraq and could reenter Syria from there, Trump says –
A longer-term presence in Iraq provides Donald Trump with a hedge against his withdrawal from Syria.
Business
Bath Iron Works receives $26 million Navy contract for ship modernization –
The contract includes options which, if exercised and fully funded by the Navy, would bring the total value of the contract to $86.7 million and extend the contract through 2023.
First Harris T7 bomb disposal robots sent to British army –
The British army accepted the first four of 56 bomb disposal robots it ordered from Harris Corporation, the U.K. government announced.
Lockheed hits production target with 91st F-35 of the year –
Lockheed Martin announced the delivery of its 91st F-35 fighter plane this year, a 40 percent production increase over 2017.
Defense
U.S. Supreme Court asks for government response in Feres case –
The U.S. Supreme Court has signaled interest in a case that questions the validity of the Feres doctrine, the 68-year-old ruling that limits troops from suing the Defense Department.
Trump video from Iraq reveals Navy SEAL team deployment –
President Donald Trump’s surprise visit to Iraq included a revelation that a Navy SEAL team was located there, information generally considered classified.
Six things on Pentagon’s 2019 acquisition reform checklist –
Under the purview of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, reform has become a buzzword inside the Department of Defense, with every office trying to find ways to be more efficient, whether through cost savings or changes to bureaucracy.
U.S. Army practicing to take down enemy aircraft in skies over Europe –
The U.S. military is shifting its focus toward preparing for great-power conflict, and on the ground in Europe, where heightened tensions with Russia have a number of countries worried about renewed conflict.
Air Force begins to roll out special cyber defense teams –
The Air Force is beginning to build specialized cyber teams across the service whose primary mission is to defend local installations and critical mission tasks from cyberattacks.
Four big questions for the Air Force in 2019 –
As the Air Force leaves 2018 behind and flies into in to a new year, the service may face some big changes to its organization and aircraft inventory.
Air Force looks to use fleet’s largest cargo plane for medical evacuations –
The Air Force is moving ahead to certify the cargo hold of its largest plane, the C-5M Super Galaxy, for use in medical evacuations for both casualties of war and victims of natural disasters.
New Mk 13 Mod 7 sniper rifle to hit II MEF, III MEF –
Earlier in 2018 the Corps announced it was finally ready to replace the Vietnam-era M40 sniper rifle with the new Mk 13 Mod 7.
Marines will be looking tacticool-er –
The top Marine has been throwing a slew of new goodies at infantry Marines as part of an effort to overhaul the force for future warfare.
Veterans
Nation’s oldest World War II vet dies at age 112 –
A family member says the nation’s oldest World War II veteran who was also believed to be oldest living man in the U.S. has died in Texas.