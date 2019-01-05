Aerotech News & Review


Business

January 5, 2019
 

Raytheon UK to secure hundreds of jobs in support of RAF Shadow aircraft fleet

Raytheon UK on Jan. 2 signed a £250 million contract with the Ministry of Defence to provide 11 years of support and sustainment services to the Royal Air Force’s Shadow aircraft fleet.

The contract supports Shadow aircraft maintenance, airworthiness management, design organization and supply chain support. When work begins in April 2019, 200 full-time jobs will be secured at Raytheon’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance hub in North Wales, with an additional 250 sustained within the UK supply chain.

“We are safeguarding and creating skilled aerospace jobs in the UK and strengthening the local economy,” said Richard Daniel, chief executive and managing director of Raytheon UK. “Our work in advanced defense and security systems, cyber protection and skilled training ensures our armed forces have the technology they need to keep the UK safe and secure.” 

Raytheon UK will also support aircraft modification design and integration under the contract, which serves as an enabling agreement to upgrade the aircraft to the Mk2 version.

“We are creating the world’s leading hub for advanced ISR platforms in Broughton,” said Roland Howell, managing director of airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance at Raytheon UK.  “We will work with Team Shadow to make sure we deliver  the tactical ISR capability needed for UK defense.”

By transitioning integrated support services to Raytheon UK’s facilities, availability-focused services will be embedded at RAF Waddington. Capability and upgrade services will be included at Broughton, North Wales.

Raytheon UK will collaborate with the MOD Defence Equipment and Support Fixed Wing Manned Airborne Surveillance delivery team on availability support, modifications and capability upgrades to the fleet.  

Defence Minister Stuart Andrew said “this £250 million investment will ensure the UK retains its position as a global leader in battlefield intelligence gathering for UK troops and our NATO allies. It is also great news for the economy through the safeguarding of 450 skilled jobs across the country, including 200 in North Wales, confirming the region as a UK center of excellence for air support.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 4, 2019

News Chinese spacecraft becomes first ever to touch down on dark side of the moon – A Chinese spacecraft has made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon as it transmitted a never-before-seen image of the unexplored surface. Lunar explorer Chang’e-4 touched down at 10.26am local time, state media reported, and took...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 4, 2019

Pakistan army says it shot down India drone over Kashmir Pakistan’s military says it has shot down a second Indian spy drone in two days flying in Pakistani airspace over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. In a statement, army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor says Pakistani troops downed the drone Jan. 2 along the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Boeing photograph

Boeing to modernize entire Spanish Chinook fleet

Boeing photograph Boeing has manufactured more than 460 CH-47F Chinooks. Spain is one of 12 nations that has ordered the most current Chinook configuration. Boeing will upgrade all 17 of Spain’s CH-47D Chinook helicopters to ...
 
Full Story »

 