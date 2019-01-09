Aerotech News & Review


World

January 9, 2019
 

U.S. says airstrikes in Somalia kill 4 al-Shabab extremists

The United States military says it has carried out two airstrikes in Somalia that killed four al-Shabab extremists.

The U.S. Africa Command statement on Jan. 8 says the Jan. 7 airstrikes were in the vicinity of Baqdaad after the military’s Somali partners “were engaged by al-Shabab militants.” It does not say whether any of the partners were killed.

Another U.S. airstrike on Jan. 6 killed six al-Shabab members near Dheerow Sanle in Lower Shabelle region.

The U.S. military says no civilians were injured or killed in any of these airstrikes.

The U.S. carried out at least 47 such airstrikes last year in the Horn of Africa nation.

The al Qaeda-linked al-Shabab continues to control large parts of Somalia’s southern and central regions and carry out deadly bombings against high-profile targets in the capital, Mogadishu.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 9, 2019

News Two Marines, Navy corpsman under investigation in Iraq death of contractor and former Green Beret – Two Marines and a Navy corpsman are under investigation in the death of a Lockheed Martin contractor in northern Iraq.   Russia reportedly working on a longer-range version of deadly Kalibr cruise missile its adversaries already fear –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Photographs by Atherine Blanco and Dennis Anderson

Coffee4Vets welcomes ‘Cujo’

Photographs by Atherine Blanco and Dennis Anderson Col. Ryan “Cujo” Blake, commander of the Test Pilot School at Edwards, was at Crazy Otto’s in Lancaster on Jan. 8 for Coffee4Vets, a weekly get together hosted by the res...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
af-marathon

Air Force Marathon makes major changes for 2019

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Holly Ardern Runners participate in the 2018 Air Force Marathon. The Air Force Marathon opened registration for their 2019 event Jan. 1 with major changes designed to improve the experience...
 
Full Story »

 