Headlines – January 16, 2019

News
For the first time in history, a US military service is working without pay –
As Coast Guard paychecks went undelivered Jan. 15 as the result of an ongoing partial government shutdown, the service’s top officer urged its members to stay the course.
New defense intelligence assessment warns China nears critical military milestone –
In recent years, top defense officials and internal Pentagon reports alike have cautioned about the rise of China as a military power, in large part due to its investments in high-end technologies like hypersonics and its development of indigenous capabilities like stealth fighters and aircraft carriers.
Trump discussed pulling U.S. from NATO, aides say amid new concerns over Russia –
There are few things that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia desires more than the weakening of NATO, the military alliance among the United States, Europe and Canada that has deterred Soviet and Russian aggression for 70 years.
Taliban threaten to end talks with U.S. on ending Afghan war –
The Taliban issued a statement Tuesday threatening to end contact with the U.S. even as Washington’s peace envoy makes another round of the region in pursuit of a negotiated end to Afghanistan’s protracted conflict before a frustrated President Donald Trump makes good on his 2016 campaign promise to end America’s involvement.
Business
SAIC completes $2.5 billion Engility acquisition deal –
Services giant SAIC has completed its $2.5 billion acquisition of Engility, the company announced Jan. 14.
Northrop Grumman awarded $27.6 million contract to build first two SEWIP Block III ship sets –
Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract to bring a modern electronic warfare attack capability to U.S. surface ships, company officials told USNI News on Jan. 15.
Aegis Combat System Baseline 10 set to IOC in 2023 –
Lockheed Martin’s latest Aegis combat weapon system upgrade – Baseline 10 – will not only be built for the Navy’s upcoming fleet of Flight III Arleigh Burke guided-missile destroyers but also provide the service with backward compatibility for older ships.
BAE signs $79.8 million contract with Navy for Pacific comms support –
BAE Systems has signed a five-year, $79.8 million contract to assist the U.S. Navy in maintaining and operating electronic, communication and computing platforms across the Pacific and Indian Oceans.
Raytheon to equip classic Hornet with upgraded radar –
Raytheon will equip the U.S. Marine Corps’ classic Hornet fleet with an upgraded APG-79(v)4 AESA radar system.
Defense
U.S. Navy moves toward unleashing killer robot ships on the world’s oceans –
The world’s largest navy has spent the last few years feeling like it was being put in check.
Reform panel warns Congress to overhaul Pentagon acquisitions, or lose technological edge –
For the United States to maintain its technological edge against China and other competitors, Congress must radically simplify the way Pentagon acquisitions work with companies outside the beltway, according to an influential advisory group established by Congress.
U.S. considers new ways to detect, track enemy missiles –
The Trump administration is considering ways to expand U.S. homeland and overseas defenses against a potential missile attack, possibly adding a layer of satellites in space to detect and track hostile targets.
Major upgrades are on the way for the Army’s missiles, tanks, artillery –
The Army has kicked off the new year with upgrades in protection and firepower for its tanks, artillery and ground combat vehicles.
These upgrades will help Marines destroy more tanks, better protect their own –
The Marines are making strides in both their ability to destroy tanks with non-tank vehicles and ways to protect their own tanks from incoming threats.’
Veterans
Six veterans’ groups unite, rip shutdown: ‘Get your act together’ –
Several prominent veterans’ groups held a rare, joint press conference Jan. 15 calling for an end to the government shutdown, saying tens of thousands of veterans in the federal workforce are facing increasingly difficult financial hardships as they continue to go without pay.
Vet groups plead: ‘If you say you support veterans, then you need to support ending the shutdown’ –
Veterans advocates are pleading with congressional and White House leaders to find an end to the government shutdown, no matter what it takes.
Pioneer among female World War II pilots dies at 96 –
A member of a pioneering group of women who flew military planes in the United States during World War II has died.
Navajo code talker Alfred K. Newman dies at 94 –
A Navajo code talker who used his native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II has died in New Mexico at age 94.