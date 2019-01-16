Aerotech News & Review


Business

January 16, 2019
 

Northrop Grumman showcases vehicle active protection system for U.S. Army

NG-army
Northrop Grumman demonstrated advanced Vehicle Active Protection System technologies against Anti-Tank Guided Munitions during the U.S. Army Tank Automotive Research Development Engineering Center sponsored Soft-kill Rodeo in Huntsville, Ala., Oct. 5-31.

The month-long government sponsored “rodeo” was developed to demonstrate and test soft-kill capability against real world threats.  

Using its Passive Infrared Cueing Sensors system, Northrop Grumman successfully generated threat warning of inbound ATGMs and provided a cue for the soft kill countermeasure system.

The Northrop Grumman SKCM system, known as the Multifunction Electro-Optical System, successfully countered the ATGM and defeated it in real-time. The MEOS identified and countered all types of threats fired at its APS system, making this the fourth consecutive time the system has performed well in field tests to defeat threats.  

“This solution is an example of leveraging significant investment in aircraft protection to rapidly provide similar capabilities to ground vehicles,” said Mike Meaney, vice president, advanced missions, Northrop Grumman. “We look forward to working with the Army to deploy an affordable end-to-end Vehicle APS system that can defeat a variety of anti-tank guided munitions.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

U.S. military says service members killed in Syria blast

Two U.S. service members, one Department of Defense civilian and one contractor supporting DOD were killed and three service members were injured while conducting a local engagement in Manbij, Syria, Jan. 16, 2019. The troops were killed in an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria, the U.S. military said, an attack that came...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Headlines – January 16, 2019

News For the first time in history, a US military service is working without pay – As Coast Guard paychecks went undelivered Jan. 15 as the result of an ongoing partial government shutdown, the service’s top officer urged its members to stay the course.   New defense intelligence assessment warns China nears critical military milestone...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 16, 2019

Supreme Court rejects appeal over military burn pits The U.S. Supreme Court is rejecting appeals from military veterans who claim they suffer health problems because of open burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. The justices on Jan. 14 left in place a federal appeals court ruling that more than 60 lawsuits over the burn pits...
 
Full Story »

 