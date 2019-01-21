Aerotech News & Review


Business

January 21, 2019
 

Bell Boeing awarded $144 million for V-22 support

The Bell Boeing Joint Program Office has been awarded an estimated $143,863,184 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for performance-based logistics and engineering support for the V-22 platform.

This is an 11-month base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Texas and Pennsylvania for V-22 aircraft belonging to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.

“As one of the most in-demand assets for the U.S. military, the V-22 needs a support team that understands the technical aspects of the aircraft as well as customers’ operational needs,” said Pat Walsh, retired Admiral and Boeing vice president for U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Services. “Bell Boeing is excited to bring our OEM expertise to the V-22 fleet and deliver solutions that help ensure the aircraft are ready for any mission.”

In July, Bell Boeing received a $4 billion contract that included the manufacture and delivery of 39 CMV-22B aircraft for the Navy; 14 MV-22B aircraft for the Marine Corps; and one CV-22B for the Air Force.

Under this performance-based logistics (PBL) contract, which expands on work done since 2008 and now adds support for the Navy’s CMV-22B variant, Bell Boeing will focus on improving aircraft maintainability and mission readiness for the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps V-22 fleets. The team’s responsibilities include site activation, maintenance planning, training and trainer support, support equipment, and dedicated field personnel for all V-22 squadrons around the globe. Bell Boeing incorporates data analytics into maintenance efforts, yielding innovative approaches such as predictive and condition-based maintenance to improve aircraft availability and readiness.

”The Bell Boeing team is dedicated to providing the safest and most reliable aircraft to the warfighter,” said Chris Gehler, Bell Vice President for the V-22 Program. “We will continue to produce innovative solutions and deliver technical expertise, training, and maintenance to enhance readiness.”

Operating as one of Boeing’s three business units, Global Services is headquartered in the Dallas area.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Jan. 18 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:
• Community thanks Steve Knight for his service: page 3
• Future AF Academy student visits Edwards: page 5
• AFTC’s David K. Robertson nominated for top DoD award: page 6
• Plane Crazy Saturday featuring Joe Biviano: page 7
• Movie magic on Rosamond Dry Lake – High Desert Hangar Stories: page 10

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 21, 2019

News The Missile Defense Review is out. Will Congress fund it? – The Missile Defense Review, formally unveiled Jan. 17 at the Pentagon by President Donald Trump, calls for major investments from both new technologies and existing systems.   Trump says U.S. backs NATO ‘100%,’ after report he discussed withdrawal – Days after a report...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 21, 2019

Taiwan holds live-fire exercises following China threats Taiwan is holding live-fire military exercises following extended threats against the island by China. Artillery and assault helicopters fired at targets off the west coast city of Taichung on Jan. 17, while Mirage fighter jets took off amid rainy conditions from the air base at Hsinchu to the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
Photograph by Peter Merlin

Advanced imaging reconnaissance satellite launched from Vandenberg

Photograph by Peter Merlin The NROL-71 prior to launch. Following a long string of delays, the nation’s newest advanced imaging satellite launched into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on January 19. The top-...
 
Full Story »

 