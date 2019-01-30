Aerotech News & Review


January 30, 2019
 

Falcon 9, Crew Dragon roll to launch pad

SpaceX photograph

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company’s Crew Dragon attached, rolls out of the company’s hangar at NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on Jan. 3, 2019. The rocket will undergo checkouts prior to the liftoff of Demo-1, the inaugural flight of one of the spacecraft designed to take NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station. NASA has worked with SpaceX and Boeing in developing Commercial Crew Program spacecraft to facilitate new human spaceflight systems launching from U.S. soil with the goal of safe, reliable and cost-effective access to low-Earth orbit destinations such as the space station.



 

• Community thanks Steve Knight for his service: page 3
• Future AF Academy student visits Edwards: page 5
• AFTC's David K. Robertson nominated for top DoD award: page 6
• Plane Crazy Saturday featuring Joe Biviano: page 7
• Movie magic on Rosamond Dry Lake – High Desert Hangar Stories: page 10

 

Headlines – January 30, 2019

News U.S. in ‘early stages’ of withdrawal, as ISIS squeezed into a few square miles – The noose is tightening on the final group of Islamic State fighters along Syria’s Middle Euphrates River Valley, as U.S. troops prepare for their own departure once the terror group’s physical holdings are finally eliminated, Pentagon officials said.  ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News Briefs – January 30, 2019

NATO leader says Trump is `committed’ to military alliance NATO’s secretary-general says President Donald Trump is “committed” to the military alliance and that his “clear message” about members contributing more money is “having an impact.” Trump in the past has suggested he could probably withdraw from NATO if he wanted to, and he’s complained that...
 
Full Story »

 
 
To catch a wave, rocket launches from top of world

NASA photograph On Jan. 4, 2019, at 4:37 a.m., EST, the CAPER-2 mission launched from the Andøya Space Center in Andenes, Norway, on a 4-stage Black Brant XII sounding rocket. Reaching an apogee of 480 miles high before splash...
 
Full Story »

 