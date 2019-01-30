Aerotech News & Review


Lockheed Martin to develop cyber/EW podded system for U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin image Lockheed Martin image

Artist rendering of the Silent CROW™ podded system mounted on a Gray Eagle unmanned aerial system.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a Prototype Project Agreement through an Other Transaction Agreement with Consortium Management Group on behalf of Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace valued at $18 million to design, develop and test a cyber/electronic warfare podded system for the “Air Large” component of the U.S. Army’s Multi-Function Electronic Warfare family of systems program. 

Lockheed Martin created an open architecture system called Silent CROW™ that can be easily configured for a variety of airborne and ground platforms, such as a wing-mounted pod for Group 4 unmanned aerial systems. Silent CROW would enable U.S. soldiers to disrupt, deny, degrade, deceive and destroy adversaries’ electronic systems through electronic support, electronic attack and cyber techniques. 

“Lockheed Martin’s deep roots in cyberspace allow us to anticipate future threats while actively solving today’s most complex cyber problems,” said Deon Viergutz, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Spectrum Convergence. “We’re prioritizing the Army’s critical needs by partnering with them and investing in new technologies that are scalable and affordable.” 

Lockheed Martin has decades of cyber and integrated electronic warfare experience, providing real-time situational awareness and countermeasure technologies to protect land, sea and air assets from attacks. The team has completed extensive internal research, development and testing on Silent CROW and will continue to evolve it’s cyber and electronic warfare systems to meet the emerging needs of our DoD customers and overcome advances in adversary technologies.



 

