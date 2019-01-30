Aerotech News & Review


Defense

January 30, 2019
 

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force announces 36th Annual Student Aviation Art Competition

Rob Bardua
Dayton, Ohio

af-museum
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s 36th Annual Student Aviation Art Competition will be open on March 1 to students from around the country.

The theme for this year’s competition focuses on the fact that July 2019 marks 50 years since humans first walked upon any surface other than planet Earth. On July 20, 1969, as part of the Apollo 11 mission, Neil Armstrong took that “giant leap” onto the surface of the moon.

Student artists are asked to consider the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and what it would look like if mankind returned to the moon today. Students may use such art mediums as watercolor, tempera paint, ink, crayon, marker, colored pencil, pastel, chalk, and mixed.

Student artwork will be judged in seven grade-based categories: Grades K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and special needs Grades K-6 and 7-12. The competition is open to private, public and homeschool students giving them a chance to showcase their artistic talents while competing for award money. Artwork entries must be scanned and submitted via email between March 1-15, 2019. The first 50 submissions in each category will be accepted.

The artwork will be on display in the museum’s Missile Gallery from April 1 to May 10, 2019 and may be viewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Museum professionals and local college art teachers will determine the three winners in each grade category, as well as the Best in Show. Winners will be announced April 1, 2019.  Participants do not need to be present to win. The winning artwork will be displayed on the museum’s website.

Award money is provided through the generosity of the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc. The first place winner in each category will receive $300, the second place winner in each category will receive $200, and the third place winner in each category will receive $100. The Best in Show winner will receive $500. (Federal endorsement is not implied.)

A complete list of competition guidelines is available on the museum’s website at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Student-Aviation-Art.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year more than 800,000 visitors from around the world come to the museum.

For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil or call 937-255-3286.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Jan. 18 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:
• Community thanks Steve Knight for his service: page 3
• Future AF Academy student visits Edwards: page 5
• AFTC’s David K. Robertson nominated for top DoD award: page 6
• Plane Crazy Saturday featuring Joe Biviano: page 7
• Movie magic on Rosamond Dry Lake – High Desert Hangar Stories: page 10

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 30, 2019

News U.S. in ‘early stages’ of withdrawal, as ISIS squeezed into a few square miles – The noose is tightening on the final group of Islamic State fighters along Syria’s Middle Euphrates River Valley, as U.S. troops prepare for their own departure once the terror group’s physical holdings are finally eliminated, Pentagon officials said.  ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 30, 2019

NATO leader says Trump is `committed’ to military alliance NATO’s secretary-general says President Donald Trump is “committed” to the military alliance and that his “clear message” about members contributing more money is “having an impact.” Trump in the past has suggested he could probably withdraw from NATO if he wanted to, and he’s complained that...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
nasa-launch1

To catch a wave, rocket launches from top of world

NASA photograph On Jan. 4, 2019, at 4:37 a.m., EST, the CAPER-2 mission launched from the Andøya Space Center in Andenes, Norway, on a 4-stage Black Brant XII sounding rocket. Reaching an apogee of 480 miles high before splash...
 
Full Story »

 