National Museum of the U.S. Air Force announces 36th Annual Student Aviation Art Competition



The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s 36th Annual Student Aviation Art Competition will be open on March 1 to students from around the country.

The theme for this year’s competition focuses on the fact that July 2019 marks 50 years since humans first walked upon any surface other than planet Earth. On July 20, 1969, as part of the Apollo 11 mission, Neil Armstrong took that “giant leap” onto the surface of the moon.

Student artists are asked to consider the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and what it would look like if mankind returned to the moon today. Students may use such art mediums as watercolor, tempera paint, ink, crayon, marker, colored pencil, pastel, chalk, and mixed.

Student artwork will be judged in seven grade-based categories: Grades K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and special needs Grades K-6 and 7-12. The competition is open to private, public and homeschool students giving them a chance to showcase their artistic talents while competing for award money. Artwork entries must be scanned and submitted via email between March 1-15, 2019. The first 50 submissions in each category will be accepted.

The artwork will be on display in the museum’s Missile Gallery from April 1 to May 10, 2019 and may be viewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Museum professionals and local college art teachers will determine the three winners in each grade category, as well as the Best in Show. Winners will be announced April 1, 2019. Participants do not need to be present to win. The winning artwork will be displayed on the museum’s website.

Award money is provided through the generosity of the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc. The first place winner in each category will receive $300, the second place winner in each category will receive $200, and the third place winner in each category will receive $100. The Best in Show winner will receive $500. (Federal endorsement is not implied.)

A complete list of competition guidelines is available on the museum’s website at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Student-Aviation-Art.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year more than 800,000 visitors from around the world come to the museum.

For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil or call 937-255-3286.