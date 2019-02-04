Aerotech News & Review


Uncategorized

February 4, 2019
 

Headlines – February 4, 2019

News

Did defense officials hide border mission details from Congress? –
Lawmakers want to know if Defense Department officials intentionally hid plans to boost troop deployments along the U.S. southern border when they testified before Congress this week.
 
 

Business

U.S. Navy signs mammoth contract with Huntington Ingalls for two aircraft carriers –
The U.S. Navy has signed a $14.9 billion contract with shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls for two Ford-class aircraft carriers, the Navy announced Jan. 31.
 
Germany officially knocks F-35 out of competition to replace Tornado –
Germany’s Ministry of Defence has officially ruled out the F-35 joint strike fighter as a choice to replace its aging Tornado fleet, Defense News has learned.
 
WATCH: Sikorsky-Boeing Defiant completes ground run –
Sikorsky and Boeing have provided the first video of the SB>1 Defiant helicopter, one of two designs competing in the Army’s Joint Multi-Role technology demonstrator program, showing a ground run at a company facility in Florida.
 
Bad data in F-35 logistics system resulting in lost missions –
Even after years of updates and improvements, the F-35s logistics system continues to be beset by data gaps and bugs that make it more difficult for maintainers to keep the joint strike fighter mission-ready, stated the Pentagon’s chief weapons tester in a new report.
 
Iran unveils new version of armed stealth UAV –
Iran displayed what appeared to be a refined version of its stealthy armed unmanned aerial vehicle during the Eqtedar 40 defence exhibition that opened in Tehran on Jan. 30.
 
 

Defense

DOD needs $395.6 million more to fix, replace hurricane-ravaged Caribbean facilities –
The Defense Department needs an additional $395.6 million in federal funding to fix or replace its facilities in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that were damaged during the 2017 hurricane season.
 
U.S. Army completes biggest reorg in 45 years: Can Futures Command end weapons disasters? –
On Feb. 4, the U.S. Army completed its biggest reorganization since 1973. It’s a high-stakes, all-or-nothing gamble to stop wasting billions on failed weapons programs, ripping apart its sprawling acquisitions bureaucracy and putting the key pieces together in a single, streamlined Army Futures Command.
 
New hypoxia sensor aims to make military trainer aircraft safer –
A new helmet-based sensor that can read human biometrics alongside an aircraft’s cockpit pressure levels just hit the market with Air Force pilots in mind.
 
As U.S. mulls withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russia wants back in –
As Washington mulls a full withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, Moscow is angling to take a leading role in the country’s future as part of a broader effort to counter the United States and NATO in the region.
 
F-35s train in air-combat ‘beast mode’ in the Pacific after China deploys ‘carrier-killer’ missiles –
U.S. Marine Corps F-35B pilots aboard the USS Wasp, an amphibious assault ship, took off with externally stored missiles in the Philippine Sea, which suggests they trained for all-out aerial combat with China.
 
 

Veterans

New VA health care rules: Trump overreach or more choice for vets? –
The fight over privatizing Veterans Affairs health care is about to escalate.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Edwards AFB: ‘Innovation Blitz,’ tenant units, 31st TES, KC-46 update and F-35 crash recovery: pages 1 – 3
  • NASA Armstrong advanced science in 2018: page 4 – 6
  • Lockheed Martin Skunk Works – 75 years of excellence: page 7
  • Northrop Grumman continues global innovation: page 8
  • Mojave Air and Space Port – The sky’s the limit: pages 9 – 13
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – How the P-38 defined Edwards Air Force Base: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – February 4, 2019

U.S. hopes Turkey buys Patriot, drops Russian missile pledge A senior U.S. official says Washington hopes Turkey will choose the Patriot air defense system over a Russian system that has raised NATO concerns. Turkey has pledged to buy the Russian S-400 missile defense system, with deliveries starting in 2019. The American official, speaking on condition...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Technology
Air Force photograph by Joshua Armstrong

Air Force Academy professor leads new DOD hypersonic research institute

Air Force photograph by Joshua Armstrong The Department of Defense is seeking to combat the weaponization of hypersonic capabilities by peer adversaries. DOD officials have selected Dr. Russ Cummings, U.S. Air Force Academy pro...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

As demand soars, Boeing contemplates new plane

Boeing, flying high on strong demand for airliners and military planes, faces a difficult decision over whether to develop a new plane to fill in a gap in its lineup. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says the plane could replace less fuel-efficient bigger planes and let airlines launch new midrange routes. It would be bigger than...
 
Full Story »

 