Aerotech News & Review


News

February 6, 2019
 

News Briefs – February 6, 2019

Pentagon sending another 3,750 troops to Southwest border

The Pentagon says it will send 3,750 more troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to put up another 150 miles of concertina wire and provide other support for Customs and Border Protection.
The additions announced Feb. 3 will bring the total number of active-duty troops on the border to 4,350.
The announcement is in line with what Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan had said on Jan. 29 when he provided estimates for the next phase of a military mission that critics have derided as a political ploy by the White House.
Shanahan said several thousand more troops would be sent mainly to install additional wire barriers and provide a large new system of mobile surveillance and monitoring of the border area. The Feb. 3 announcement said the mobile surveillance mission would last through Sept. 30. AP
 

Report suggests Germany may miss defense spending target

Germany’s tightening public finances are raising questions over whether the country will miss its military spending target at a time when the U.S. is increasing pressure on its European allies to increase defense budgets.
The dpa news agency reported Feb. 5 that a Finance Ministry document circulated to other ministries for discussion suggests defense spending won’t increase sufficiently to meet targets amid a projected budget shortfall of 24.7 billion euros ($28.3 billion) through 2023.
The Finance Ministry wouldn’t comment, saying only the numbers won’t be finalized until the end of March.
Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on a Latvia trip that Germany would still meet its goal to increase military spending to 1.5 percent of GDP by 2025, already less than the 2 percent NATO members agreed in 2014. AP
 

Airbus in discussions with Emirates over superjumbo’s future

Airbus SE has confirmed it is in discussions with Emirates Airline over the contract of the troubled A380 superjumbo jet.
In a statement Jan. 31, the French-based European plane manufacturer said in was in talks over the future contract but did not provide any information on the nature of the discussions.
If Emirates, the only stable client left for the A380, drops its existing contract for the plane, Airbus could cease production of the iconic superjumbo altogether.
Last year, Emirates, the Middle East’s largest airline, said it struck a deal with Airbus to buy 20 of the double-decker jets, with the option to buy 16 more, in a deal worth $16 billion. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Edwards AFB: ‘Innovation Blitz,’ tenant units, 31st TES, KC-46 update and F-35 crash recovery: pages 1 – 3
  • NASA Armstrong advanced science in 2018: page 4 – 6
  • Lockheed Martin Skunk Works – 75 years of excellence: page 7
  • Northrop Grumman continues global innovation: page 8
  • Mojave Air and Space Port – The sky’s the limit: pages 9 – 13
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – How the P-38 defined Edwards Air Force Base: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 6, 2019

News Budget for fiscal 2020 expected to be released March 12 – The Trump administration expects to deliver its fiscal year 2020 budget on March 12, a six-week delay from the planned initial release date.   French Air Force rehearses a long-range nuclear strike – The French Air Force has successfully practiced a nuclear strike...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
c17-airlift

One weekend, three countries, helps nearly 130,000 people

Air Force photograph by Capt. Justin Clark Humanitarian aid in the form of medical supplies is offloaded in Honduras from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, operated by the Air Force Reserve 315th Airlift Wing from Joint Base Cha...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
raytheon-test

Raytheon’s SPY-6 aces most complex test yet

Raytheon’s AN/SPY-6(V)1 air and missile defense radar completed its latest test, exceeding all performance requirements. In the most stressing test to date, the radar searched for, detected, and maintained track on the t...
 
Full Story »

 