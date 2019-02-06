Aerotech News & Review


Northrop Grumman begins delivery of AQS-24C mine hunting system upgrades

Navy photograph Navy photograph

Three MH-53E helicopters and personnel after the successful AQS-24C trials held in Panama City, Fla.

Northrop Grumman has successfully completed the development of the AQS-24C and delivered the first two systems to the U.S. Navy. The AQS-24C upgrade adds an in-stride volume search capability to the AQS-24B.

The AQS-24C builds on the AQS-24B that was introduced to the fleet in 2017, which has continued to excel in naval operations from both the MH-53E helicopter and the mine hunting unit unmanned surface vehicle platforms. The newly developed AQS-24C systems recently completed shipboard contractor testing and government helicopter testing on the MH-53E platform. Achieving this development milestone has resulted in the start of production to meet the fleet generated requirement for increased mine hunting capability.

“The AQS-24C is a cost effective upgrade to an existing system, providing long range volume search mine hunting while minimizing development costs and providing great value to the U.S. Navy customer,” said Alan Lytle, vice president, undersea systems, Northrop Grumman. “This new capability will keep sailors out of harm’s way and shorten the mine clearance timeline.”

Northrop Grumman is concurrently executing a separate contract for integration of the AQS-24 onto the U.S. Navy’s MHU USV, which will be evaluated for operational use from U.S. Navy surface platforms.



 

