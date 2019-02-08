Aerotech News & Review


Space

February 8, 2019
 

NASA, SpaceX aim for March test of 1st new astronaut capsule

Marcia Dunn
Associated Press

NASA and SpaceX are now aiming for a March debut of the first capsule from a private company designed to fly astronauts to the International Space Station.

No one will be on board for the crew Dragon’s inaugural test flight to the orbiting outpost.

Officials on Jan. 6 set March 2 as the latest launch date. If the demo goes well, two NASA astronauts will take a test flight in July aboard the SpaceX capsule.

It would be the first launch of U.S. astronauts into orbit, from U.S. soil, since NASA’s shuttle program ended in 2011. President Donald Trump mentioned the upcoming milestone in the Jan. 5 State of the Union address.

Boeing, meanwhile, is shooting for an April launch of its first Starliner capsule without a crew. The first Starliner flight with astronauts would be August at best.

NASA’s commercial crew program has been delayed repeatedly over the years, forcing a lengthy, expensive reliance on Russian rockets. Each seat on a Russian Soyuz capsule has cost NASA as much as $82 million.

More time is still needed to complete testing, training and safety reviews, according to NASA.

Kathy Lueders, manager of NASA’s commercial crew program, said the initial launches without astronauts are “a great dry run for not only our hardware, but for our team to get ready for our crewed flight tests.”

NASA is paying SpaceX and Boeing to provide the capsules and fly astronauts to and from the space station, allowing the space agency to focus on developing a new capsule, Orion, and rocket, Space Launch System or SLS, for transporting astronauts to the moon and, eventually, Mars.

SpaceX has been delivering cargo to the space station since 2012, under contract to NASA. Northrop Grumman is NASA’s other station supplier.

Blue Origin is also developing a crew capsule that might carry passengers by year’s end. But that capsule is intended for brief up-and-down hops, not orbital flights, by tourists. Virgin Galactic also is preparing a spaceship for tourists.

The January announcement fell on the one-year anniversary of SpaceX’s debut of its Falcon Heavy rocket, which shot chief executive Elon Musk’s red Tesla convertible into space with a mannequin, dubbed Starman, at the wheel.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Edwards AFB: ‘Innovation Blitz,’ tenant units, 31st TES, KC-46 update and F-35 crash recovery: pages 1 – 3
  • NASA Armstrong advanced science in 2018: page 4 – 6
  • Lockheed Martin Skunk Works – 75 years of excellence: page 7
  • Northrop Grumman continues global innovation: page 8
  • Mojave Air and Space Port – The sky’s the limit: pages 9 – 13
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – How the P-38 defined Edwards Air Force Base: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 8, 2019

News Afghan Taliban: no date yet for U.S. troops drawdown – A Taliban official said on Feb. 6 that no timetable had been agreed with the U.S. government for the partial withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and that negotiations were still underway, contradicting his earlier statements that day.   Pompeo reassures allies of US...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 8, 2019

Taliban: Half of U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan by May 1 The U.S. has promised to withdraw half of its troops from Afghanistan by the end of April, a Taliban official said Feb. 6, but the U.S. military said it has received no orders to begin packing up. Taliban official Abdul Salam Hanafi, speaking on...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
dennis2

Local hero honored

Marine Jerry Lawrence, Bob Alvis, USAF, MCL 930 Commandant Chris Chandler. — with Jerry Lawrence, Bob Alvis and Chris Chandler. On a mission in December1944, Charles “Charlie” Rader, was top turret gunner, one of a 10-man...
 
Full Story »

 