Aerotech News & Review


Local

February 8, 2019
 

Virgin Galactic pilots awarded commercial astronaut wings

virgin
In another historic moment for the commercial spaceflight industry, Virgin Galactic pilots Mark ‘Forger’ Stucky and ‘CJ’ Sturckow, were awarded Commercial Astronaut Wings by the U.S. Department of Transportation Feb. 7 in recognition of the company’s ground-breaking first spaceflight from Mojave Air and Space Port, Calif. CA, on Dec. 13, 2018.

The ceremony was held at the U.S. Department of Transportation Headquarters in Washington, D.C., and hosted by U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The awards of the Commercial Astronaut Wings, which have been earned on only two previous occasions in 2004, carried the additional significance of marking the first crewed spaceflight from American soil since the Space Shuttle’s final mission in 2011.

Virgin Galactic’s Dec. 13 test flight saw Forger become the 568th human in space and, along with CJ, the first humans to reach space in a vehicle built for commercial passenger service.

CJ now also becomes the first astronaut to hold both commercial space and Naval Aviator Wings, having flown as a pilot on four NASA Space Shuttle missions to the ISS.

Receiving the wings, Forger commented: “Receiving commercial astronaut wings is an honor for me as it is acknowledgment of a personal achievement. But it goes beyond that, it’s really an acknowledgment of a company achievement of Sir Richard Branson’s vision which was made possible by the conceptual design genius of Burt Rutan, the detailed design of Jim Tighe, Bob Morgan, and numerous other extremely bright and hard-working engineers at Scaled Composites, and then ultimately improved upon, built, and flight tested by the men and women of The Spaceship Company and Virgin Galactic. And these wings are really dedicated to them.”

CJ added: “It was a great flight and I can’t wait to do it again.”

Sir Richard Branson, who accompanied the pilots to the ceremony said: “The U.S. leads the world both in the exploration of space and in creating the conditions for a new space age, where it will operate alongside and in partnership with the private sector. While today’s awards ceremony is, of course, a proud moment for our wonderful pilots and the whole Virgin Galactic team, it is also symbolic of an enabling regulatory framework that allows for innovation while prioritizing safety. It is this which has allowed us to pursue our dreams and which will ultimately underpin our commercial success as we seek to democratise space for the benefit of humankind.”

December’s spaceflight was the latest and most significant achievement in the Virgin Galactic flight test program. The company is now preparing for further test flights as it moves steadily towards a full commercial passenger service from Spaceport America, N.M.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Edwards AFB: ‘Innovation Blitz,’ tenant units, 31st TES, KC-46 update and F-35 crash recovery: pages 1 – 3
  • NASA Armstrong advanced science in 2018: page 4 – 6
  • Lockheed Martin Skunk Works – 75 years of excellence: page 7
  • Northrop Grumman continues global innovation: page 8
  • Mojave Air and Space Port – The sky’s the limit: pages 9 – 13
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – How the P-38 defined Edwards Air Force Base: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 8, 2019

News Afghan Taliban: no date yet for U.S. troops drawdown – A Taliban official said on Feb. 6 that no timetable had been agreed with the U.S. government for the partial withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and that negotiations were still underway, contradicting his earlier statements that day.   Pompeo reassures allies of US...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 8, 2019

Taliban: Half of U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan by May 1 The U.S. has promised to withdraw half of its troops from Afghanistan by the end of April, a Taliban official said Feb. 6, but the U.S. military said it has received no orders to begin packing up. Taliban official Abdul Salam Hanafi, speaking on...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
dennis2

Local hero honored

Marine Jerry Lawrence, Bob Alvis, USAF, MCL 930 Commandant Chris Chandler. — with Jerry Lawrence, Bob Alvis and Chris Chandler. On a mission in December1944, Charles “Charlie” Rader, was top turret gunner, one of a 10-man...
 
Full Story »

 