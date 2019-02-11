Aerotech News & Review


February 11, 2019
 

Headlines – February 11, 2019

New legal bombshells explode on two Navy SEAL war crimes cases –
Chief Special Warfare Operator Edward “Eddie” Gallagher not only stabbed to death a teenage wounded Islamic State prisoner of war during a 2017 deployment to Iraq, according to an officer in his chain of command, but the SEAL also called in “false target coordinates to engage a mosque.”
 
Immunity granted to seven SEALs in war crimes case –
The U.S. Attorney’s office has granted testimonial immunity to seven SEALs tied to the war crimes case against Chief Special Warfare Operator Edward “Eddie” Gallagher, who is accused of executing a wounded Islamic State prisoner in Iraq in 2017.
 
Air Force still has a serious maintainer staffing problem, GAO says — but no strategy to fix it –
Despite progress in closing an alarming shortfall in its maintenance ranks, the Air Force is still coming up short on its most experienced maintainers, the Government Accountability Office said this week.
 
 

Business

French Air Force chief: France and Germany working on export controls for future fighter –
The French Air Force chief of staff provided top cover for the future Franco-German fighter at a time when the French defense industry is increasingly concerned that cooperation with Germany could curtail its ability to export the system.
 
Norway awaits arrival of new LSV –
The Royal Norwegian Navy’s new and much-delayed Logistics and Support Vessel, KNM Maud , has begun its delivery voyage from South Korea.
 
U.S. Coast Guard lifts SUAS for NSC stop work order –
The U.S. Coast Guard has lifted its stop work order to Insitu for the Small Unmanned Aerial System for National Security Cutter program, allowing the company to move forward on the effort.
 
All services sign on to data sharing – but not to multi-domain –
“We need to have any sensor connect to any shooter at very rapid machine-to-machine speed,” Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said, “if we’re going to multi-domain operations.” But aye, there’s the rub: Are we?
 
 

Defense

The military’s lingering readiness problem: Lack of daycare –
Defense leaders told Congress Feb. 7 that if they want to improve military readiness, they have to think about bettering military daycare.
 
JLTV is tougher and faster, but troops will still ride into battle on Humvees –
Army and Marine Corps combat units are starting to receive brand-new, high-performance Joint Light Tactical Vehicles. But if war with a major power ignites in the near future, the bulk of U.S. ground forces will go into battle with the same Humvees that struggled to survive the last war.
 
Plan for a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan takes shape — but will it stick? –
Negotiations that would lead to a withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan continue to advance, but are a long way from completion, the top U.S. envoy to U.S.-Taliban peace talks said Feb. 8.
 
South Korea, U.S. sign cost-sharing deal for American troops –
South Korea and the United States struck a new deal Feb. 10 that increases Seoul’s contribution for the cost of the American military presence on its soil, overcoming previous failed negotiations that caused worries about their decades-long alliance.
 
Army R&D chief: ‘I don’t think we went far enough’ – but Futures Command can –
For a man in the middle of an institutional earthquake, Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins is pretty serene.
 
Luke Air Force Base’s roster of F-35s increasing; spike in noise complaints –
Luke Air Force Base’s roster of F-35s has grown and that means more noise around the pilot-training installation on the west side of metro Phoenix.
 
 

Veterans

House panel opens investigation into Trump’s VA ‘shadow rulers’ –
The House Veterans’ Affairs Committee is launching an investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s country club friends had undue influence over Veterans Affairs Department policies or violated any laws.
 
Vets could soon get free child care during medical treatment –
The Veterans Affairs Department could soon provide free child care for veterans undergoing treatment for mental health and other medical issues — a move some lawmakers hope will make it easier for veterans to get help.
 
Military caregivers file lawsuit, saying VA improperly revoked benefits –
Four spouses and two fiancées of veterans eligible for the Department of Veterans Affairs’ family caregiver program have filed a lawsuit against the VA for denying or improperly revoking their benefits.



 

News Briefs – February 11, 2019

Air Force pledges cooperation over toxins near former base Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson is pledging cooperation with the state of Michigan over toxic chemical pollution near a former military installation, despite a continuing dispute about cleanup responsibilities. Wilson made the promise in a letter to U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, who released it Feb. 7....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Maintaining the Antelope Valley’s edge as a leader in aerospace

The Antelope Valley holds the much deserved title of Aerospace Valley. Our area is home to a tremendous history of technological breakthroughs in air and space. None of that would be possible without the amazing men and women who work in our research and production facilities. It is vital for us to establish the California...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf

Evolution of Combat: Strike Eagle hits turning point in armed overwatch mission set

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf An F-15E Strike Eagle fires flares over the Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., May 20, 2016. During the training, Air Combat Command aircraft conduc...
 
Full Story »

 