February 11, 2019
 

Lockheed Martin awarded $184 million to continue providing the U.S. Navy with electronic warfare systems

Navy photograph Navy photograph

Lockheed Martin provides the U.S. Navy’s SEWIP Block 2 system with enhanced electronic warfare capabilities to existing and new ship combat systems.

Lockheed Martin continues to support the U.S. Navy’s aircraft carriers, cruisers, destroyers and warships with advanced electronic warfare capabilities.

The Navy recently awarded Lockheed Martin a $184 million firm-fixed-price modification to exercise options for full rate production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 2 systems.

“We are honored to continue to provide this critical fleet defense capability that our warfighters rely on while they perform their mission worldwide,” said Joe Ottaviano, Integrated Electronic Warfare program director, Rotary and Mission Systems. “Threats are changing and evolving faster with advanced technologies and the SEWIP system will give the U.S. Navy the advantage of remaining one step ahead of our adversaries.”

SEWIP is an evolutionary acquisition and incremental development program to upgrade the existing AN/SLQ-32(V) electronic warfare system. SEWIP Block 2 will expand upon the receiver/antenna group necessary to keep capabilities current with the pace of the threat and to yield improved system integration.

Under this full-rate production contract, Lockheed Martin will continue providing and upgrading the AN/SLQ-32 systems on U.S. aircraft carriers, cruisers, destroyers and other warships with key capabilities that determine if the electronic sensors of potential foes are tracking the ship.

The U.S. Navy awarded the company an initial $148.9 million contract for full rate production of SEWIP Block 2 systems in 2016 with four additional option years to upgrade the fleet’s electronic warfare capabilities so warfighters can respond to evolving threats.

Lockheed Martin has provided the U.S. Navy with SEWIP Block 2 development, production and engineering services since 2009 and has been delivering and supporting the installation of SEWIP Block 2 systems as the Navy upgrades electronic warfare defenses against anti-ship missile threats fleet wide. Additionally, AN/SLQ-32(V)6 Design Agent Engineering Services are being performed at the Electronic Warfare Center of Excellence in the Syracuse, New York, facility. 



 

