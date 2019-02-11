Aerotech News & Review


Local

February 11, 2019
 

Maintaining the Antelope Valley’s edge as a leader in aerospace

Assemblyman Tom Lackey
California Assembly 36th District

The Antelope Valley holds the much deserved title of Aerospace Valley. Our area is home to a tremendous history of technological breakthroughs in air and space. None of that would be possible without the amazing men and women who work in our research and production facilities.

It is vital for us to establish the California Institute for Aerospace to preserve an educated workforce that powers our local economy.

Antelope Valley is uniquely positioned as a key hub of California’s highly successful aerospace industry. The region is home to the Air Force Test Center and Air Force Rocket Laboratory, NASA’s Neil A. Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base, the Mojave Air and Space Port, Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale and the Naval Air Weapons Station — China Lake.

Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity recently soared 51 miles above the Antelope Valley, taking off and landing in Mojave. That achievement officially transformed the aircraft into a spacecraft.

In Palmdale, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin have groundbreaking projects to improve our nation’s defense capabilities.

Northrop’s B-21 Raider is in development at Plant 42.

The F-35 Lightning is one of the world’s most capable military aircraft, and Palmdale employees play a big role in its construction.

Throughout our area, government agencies, small businesses and industry giants work together to provide unique research opportunities that will attract students to what the region has to offer.

That is why we need to establish the California Institute for Aerospace. The institute will be a world-class learning and research center training local talent while attracting brilliant minds from around the world.

Because this is so important, Senator Wilk and I collaborated with the Air Force Research Lab, Antelope Valley College and other stakeholders to make the Aerospace Institute a reality.

The Air Force Research Lab was able to secure federal funding and we are currently recruiting a program coordinator, the last step before we announce the official founding of the California Institute for Aerospace.

The Institute will ensure that California’s aerospace industry continues to thrive and cement the Antelope Valley’s position as the world’s premier aerospace region. We will be able to recruit and retain a skilled workforce and create unique research opportunities and partnerships between government, industry and academics.

I am also a proud coauthor of AB 245, which will establish the California Aerospace and Aviation Commission. The commission will include diverse members from local government, business, aviation, labor and education. It will serve as a central point of contact for the aerospace and aviation industries and support the health and competitiveness of these businesses in California.

Our region has great promise. The renewed excitement of space exploration positions our valley at the forefront of this growing interest.

In all, tens of thousands of Antelope Valley residents play a part in our nation’s defense and space exploration future.

The California Institute for Aerospace will keep advancing the momentum and energy created by the nation’s desires to be the world’s leader in space exploration and harness that fire here in Aerospace Valley.

Editor’s Note: Assemblyman Lackey represents the 36th Assembly District, which contains portions of Kern, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, including the communities of Lancaster, Palmdale, Santa Clarita, Quartz Hill, Acton, Boron, Littlerock, Pearblossom, Mojave, Rosamond, California City, Phelan and Piñon Hills.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Edwards AFB: ‘Innovation Blitz,’ tenant units, 31st TES, KC-46 update and F-35 crash recovery: pages 1 – 3
  • NASA Armstrong advanced science in 2018: page 4 – 6
  • Lockheed Martin Skunk Works – 75 years of excellence: page 7
  • Northrop Grumman continues global innovation: page 8
  • Mojave Air and Space Port – The sky’s the limit: pages 9 – 13
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – How the P-38 defined Edwards Air Force Base: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 11, 2019

News New legal bombshells explode on two Navy SEAL war crimes cases – Chief Special Warfare Operator Edward “Eddie” Gallagher not only stabbed to death a teenage wounded Islamic State prisoner of war during a 2017 deployment to Iraq, according to an officer in his chain of command, but the SEAL also called in “false...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 11, 2019

Air Force pledges cooperation over toxins near former base Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson is pledging cooperation with the state of Michigan over toxic chemical pollution near a former military installation, despite a continuing dispute about cleanup responsibilities. Wilson made the promise in a letter to U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, who released it Feb. 7....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf

Evolution of Combat: Strike Eagle hits turning point in armed overwatch mission set

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf An F-15E Strike Eagle fires flares over the Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., May 20, 2016. During the training, Air Combat Command aircraft conduc...
 
Full Story »

 