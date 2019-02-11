Aerotech News & Review


News

February 11, 2019
 

News Briefs – February 11, 2019

Air Force pledges cooperation over toxins near former base

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson is pledging cooperation with the state of Michigan over toxic chemical pollution near a former military installation, despite a continuing dispute about cleanup responsibilities.
Wilson made the promise in a letter to U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, who released it Feb. 7.
Peters complained to Wilson after the Air Force told Michigan in December it wasn’t bound by state standards involving chemicals known as PFAS. They are used in firefighting foam and have polluted surface and ground waters near the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says the Air Force isn’t doing enough to clean it up.
In her letter, Wilson said the Air Force is complying with federal law and Assistant Secretary John Henderson plans to visit the state. AP
 

New Mexico officials: Holloman Air Force water contaminated

New Mexico environmental officials say Holloman Air Force Base has violated its state permit after toxic chemicals were found in groundwater.
The New Mexico Environment Department said Feb. 6 it issued a “notice of violation” to Holloman Air Force Base near Alamogordo, New Mexico, following the contamination discovery.
New Mexico officials say pollutants were found in groundwater at levels nearly twice the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s drinking water health advisory.
A site inspection report in November said groundwater below Holloman tested positive for unsafe pollutants.
Environment Department Secretary-designate Jim Kenney says state officials are “dismayed” by the U.S. Air Force’s lack of prompt response to the contamination found.
A spokesman for the Holloman Air Force Base’s 49th Wing Public Affairs Office did not immediately respond to an email. AP
 

After trade fight, Delta’s new small jetliner takes flight

Delta Air Lines’ newest plane is taking off, part of a trend of airlines giving high-paying passengers more room and comfort on smaller jets.
Delta’s first flight with the 109-seat Airbus A220 took off Feb. 7 from New York’s LaGuardia Airport and landed in Boston.
The plane was developed by Canada’s Bombardier, which later joined forces with Airbus to make and sell the jet, which is smaller than Boeing 737s.
Delta is putting 12 first-class seats and 15 other premium seats on the plane.
A day earlier, United Airlines said it will fly a retooled Bombardier jet with 50 seats, 30 of them at premium prices.
Boeing fought unsuccessfully to block Bombardier from selling the new plane to Delta, claiming that Bombardier got illegal subsidies from the Canadian government. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Edwards AFB: ‘Innovation Blitz,’ tenant units, 31st TES, KC-46 update and F-35 crash recovery: pages 1 – 3
  • NASA Armstrong advanced science in 2018: page 4 – 6
  • Lockheed Martin Skunk Works – 75 years of excellence: page 7
  • Northrop Grumman continues global innovation: page 8
  • Mojave Air and Space Port – The sky’s the limit: pages 9 – 13
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – How the P-38 defined Edwards Air Force Base: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 11, 2019

News New legal bombshells explode on two Navy SEAL war crimes cases – Chief Special Warfare Operator Edward “Eddie” Gallagher not only stabbed to death a teenage wounded Islamic State prisoner of war during a 2017 deployment to Iraq, according to an officer in his chain of command, but the SEAL also called in “false...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Maintaining the Antelope Valley’s edge as a leader in aerospace

The Antelope Valley holds the much deserved title of Aerospace Valley. Our area is home to a tremendous history of technological breakthroughs in air and space. None of that would be possible without the amazing men and women who work in our research and production facilities. It is vital for us to establish the California...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf

Evolution of Combat: Strike Eagle hits turning point in armed overwatch mission set

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf An F-15E Strike Eagle fires flares over the Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., May 20, 2016. During the training, Air Combat Command aircraft conduc...
 
Full Story »

 