Air Force veteran Nay Schuder and AVC art teacher Rich Sim pose with some of Schuder’s art work, which will be displayed at the Antelope Valley College Veterans’ Art Show, Feb. 20 to March 1. An artist’s reception/talk is scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 20.

For more information on the show, email rsim@avc.edu or call 661-722-6300.

The gallery is located at 3041 West Ave K in Lancaster, Bldg. FA-1.