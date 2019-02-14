Headlines – February 13, 2019

News

Despite Kim summits, North Korea still a threat, say US commanders –

U.S.-North Korean diplomatic talks have lessened hostilities between the two countries, but Pyongyang hasn’t shown verifiable denuclearization or change in the capability of its military forces, U.S. military officials in the Pacific said Feb. 12 on Capitol Hill.



Military judge airs concerns about media leaks in Navy SEAL’s war crimes case –

A military judge on Feb. 12 asked the Navy to address claims that allegations from a potential government witness were being leaked to the media in the case of a SEAL charged with murder in the 2017 death of an Iraqi war prisoner.





Business

Lockheed awarded $212M for work on Aegis combat system for Japan –

The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin a $212 million contract for additional work on the development and integration of the Aegis system for Japan.



Hard Brexit would doom future merger of UK, Franco-German fighter projects: Airbus Defence –

Britain’s departure from the European Union without a deal would doom the prospects for a Franco-German next-generation fighter jet with a rival project in Britain, the head of Airbus Defence and Space told the Handelsblatt German newspaper.



Poland to sign $414 million deal for rocket launchers –

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced his government will sign a deal to purchase the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, on Feb. 13.



Naval Group clinches $35 billion Australian submarine deal –

France’s Naval Group and Australia on Feb. 11 signed a $35 billion contract to build 12 Attack-class submarines for the Australian navy.



‘Fight to get to the fight:’ Marine amphibs under the gun –

Threatened by hundreds of precision-guided munitions now in the hands of Russia and China, the Navy and Marine Corps continue to search for technologies and tactics that will allow them to operate close to the coastline without unsustainable losses.



This multi-caliber rifle from Accuracy International could be a game-changer for snipers worldwide –

The ability to swap calibers and cartridges gives battlefield commanders at the small unit level a huge advantage in “customizing” their force appropriately for whatever mission they’re faced with.





Defense

Why is a top GOP senator skeptical of Trump’s acting defense secretary? –

The Senate’s top defense lawmaker is confident that President Donald Trump will nominate a permanent defense secretary replacement in the near future. But he doesn’t think it will be the man currently leading the Pentagon.



A new base in Poland wouldn’t take U.S. troops from Germany, US ambassador says –

Establishing a new U.S. military base in Poland won’t necessitate cuts from U.S. troop numbers in Germany, Kay Bailey Hutchison, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, said Feb. 12.



U.S. should update nuclear warheads over their delivery systems, says DOD official –

A top nuclear official at the U.S. Defense Department warned Tuesday that the future of the nuclear arsenal has to come from innovations in the warheads, rather than the Pentagon’s traditional focus on delivery systems.



U.S. allies look for clues on acting Pentagon chief in European debut –

U.S. allies will use the opportunity of Patrick Shanahan’s first NATO ministers meeting this week to see whether the acting defense secretary will be as supportive of the military alliance as his predecessor was, defense officials and experts said.



U.S. Army is buying this pocket-sized drone in bulk for recon at platoon, below –

A pocket-sized helicopter drone that’s been used by a select number of soldiers in real-world operations now might become standard kit across a multitude of platoons in the Army.





Veterans

Sunken aircraft carrier Hornet — best known for Doolittle Raid — located miles below the waves –

The research vessel Petrel crew members are no strangers to historic underwater archaeological discoveries, having located sunken World War II aircraft carriers, destroyers and cruisers scattered across the floor of the vast Pacific Ocean.



Remains of missing Vietnam War sailor identified –

The remains of a Tennessee sailor who went missing during the Vietnam War have been identified.