News Briefs – February 13, 2019

California governor to draw down guard troops at border

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is withdrawing several hundred National Guard troops from the nation’s southern border and changing their mission.

The Democrat plans to rescind an earlier authorization for the troops to aid the Trump administration. That agreement was made by former California Gov. Jerry Brown.

Newsom will allow roughly 100 troops to continue working with the federal government specifically focused on combating transnational drug and gun smuggling.

Newsom’s decision follows a move by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to withdraw that state’s troops from the border mission.

Newsom’s office says California has about 360 National Guard soldiers deployed on the U.S. Mexico border.

Newsom spokesman Nathan Click says 110 troops will be redeployed to wildfire preparation and 150 will work on the state’s counterdrug task force program. That change requires approval from the U.S. Department of Defense. AP



Norway: GPS jamming during NATO drills in 2018 a big concern

The Norwegian Intelligence Service says GPS signal disruption as seen during major NATO drills in Norway last year “is of particular concern” for the military and “is also a threat to civil aviation in peacetime.”

The intelligence agency said Feb. 11 in its annual report that the signal jamming “represents not only a new challenge” for NATO members, but saying Russia’s ability to projects its power “in peace, crisis and war will increase.”

Norway and Finland have protested against the incident during NATO’s Trident Juncture drills between Oct. 25 and Nov. 7, with Oslo saying Russian forces on the Arctic Kola peninsula were behind the GPS interference. Moscow denies any involvement.

The GPS jamming isn’t believed to have caused any accidents. AP



Russia: Venezuela hasn’t asked for military assistance

A senior Russian diplomat says Venezuela hasn’t asked Russia for military assistance amid the South American country’s political crisis.

Alexander Shchetinin, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin America department, said Feb. 11 that Moscow hasn’t received any such request from Caracas, according to Russian news reports.

Asked to compare the situation in Venezuela to Syria, where Russia has waged a military campaign to shore up President Bashar Assad’s government, Shchetinin said “there is a big difference” between Syria and Venezuela but wouldn’t elaborate.

At the same time, the Russian diplomat strongly warned the U.S. against making calls on the Venezuelan military to drop support for President Nicolas Maduro, saying it represented an “unthinkable meddling into foreign affairs of a sovereign nation.” AP