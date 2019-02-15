The Golden Era of Test Flight: Another iconic aerospace hero has flown west

NASA Test Pilot John A. Manke, Sr., age 87, passed away Jan. 31, 2019. A long-time resident of the Antelope Valley, Manke was born Nov. 13, 1931, in Selby, S.D.

Manke attended the University of South Dakota before joining the U.S. Navy in 1951, during the Korean War. He was selected for the NROTC program and graduated from Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisc., in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering and a commission in the U.S. Marine Corps.

After graduation from Marine Corps Officers Basic School, Manke entered flight training and served as a fighter pilot with the Marines. He left the service in 1960 and was a major in the U.S. Marine Corps Retired Reserve.

He worked for Honeywell Corporation as a flight research engineer for two years before joining NASA on May 25, 1962, as a flight research engineer and later assigned to the Pilots’ Office. He flew various support aircraft, including the F-104, F-5D, F-111 and C-46. During his time at NASA, he flew 42 flights in the lifting bodies, including the X-24B, X-24A, HL-10 and the M2-F3 — more than any other pilot.

Manke served as a research pilot, Chief of Flight Operations, and as site manager of NASA’s Flight Research Center, later the Dryden Flight Research Center (now Armstrong Flight Research Center), at Edwards, Calif., during a 22-year career with NASA.

He was a NASA research pilot for more than 11 years and flew over 4,500 hours in 56 different aircraft. His career was highlighted by NASA research flights to test lifting body aircraft, preparing the way for the Space Shuttle and follow-on programs.

He piloted the first unpowered lifting body approach to a precision landing on a concrete runway in 1975, providing data needed by the Space Shuttle program to prepare for unpowered landings from orbital flight. As a principal NASA lifting body pilot, his first flights included the first sustained rocket-powered flight of a lifting body vehicle, the first supersonic flight of this type of vehicle, and the first flight of the delta shaped X-24B.

As Director of Flight Operations at NASA Dryden, he had operational responsibility for the flight test program of the mated Shuttle/Boeing 747 and flew exploratory flight tests in the F-8 Digital Fly-By-Wire aircraft to develop control system design changes for the Shuttle Orbiter. He participated in the high-technology programs including the X-15, Lifting Bodies, Space Shuttle, AFTI/F-16, AFTI/F-111, B-2 Spirit bomber, and X-29. He earned his Mach 3+ pin flying the YF-12 Blackbird.

The people Manke worked with at NASA became close friends and, even after retirement, they shared time together flying model airplanes and recollecting the historical flights made while working at Edwards.

Two men who had worked in flight test at Edwards for over 50 years and were close to Manke, were Johnny Armstrong, 412th Test Engineering Group, chief engineer at the Hypersonic Combined Test Force, and Bob Hoey, flight test engineer, aerodynamicist and engineering supervisor for all of the lifting body flights, the mission planning/data analysis of the X-15, including the record setting Mach 6.7 flight with Pete Knight and the Space Shuttle program.

Both Hoey and Armstrong flew model airplanes with Manke along with a few other retired aerospace engineers, calling themselves the ‘OFFC’ (Old Farts Flying Club). Manke’s dog, Daisy, liked to chase the airplane’s shadow after it was launched.

Manke has been honored with the NASA Medal for Outstanding Leadership, the NASA Medal for Exceptional Service, was nominated by NASA in 1984 for the Presidential Rank of Meritorious Executive, and was named to the City of Lancaster Aerospace Walk of Honor in 1997.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn, two sons, three daughters, 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Feb. 8 at St. Junipero Serra Parish in Lancaster. Graveside service followed at Good Shepherd Cemetery with a U.S. Air Force flyover salute.

What a spectacular career and legacy! One that will always be remembered by those who cherish the golden era of flight test at Edwards Air Force Base.