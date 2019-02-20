Aerotech News & Review


Headlines – February 20, 2019

Trump officially organizes the Space Force under the Air Force … for now –
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a directive centralizing all military space functions under a new Space Force, which will be overseen by the Department of the Air Force.
 
 

Business

ATEC protests loss of key Army helicopter engine competition –
The Advanced Turbine Engine Company has lodged a legal protest of the U.S. Army’s decision to award a contract for its next-generation helicopter engine to rival General Electric Aviation, the company disclosed Feb. 19.
 
Turkey says cannot accept U.S. Patriot offer as it stands, talks continue –
It is impossible for Turkey to accept the United States’ offer on purchasing Patriot defense systems as it currently stands, the chairman of Turkey’s Defence Industry Directorate said on Feb. 20, adding that talks on the issue continued.
 
Raytheon predicts more sales as missile deliveries to UAE continue apace –
Raytheon has completed delivery and integration of launchers for eight United Arab Emirates ships, the company announced, and is closing in on delivering all the Block 1A and Block 2 Rolling Airframe Missiles.
 
Boeing’s T-X could be coming to the Middle East — and not just as a trainer jet –
Boeing and Saab’s T-X trainer jet, fresh off of winning the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation trainer competition, could be bought by nations in the Middle East for a variety of different missions, according to a Boeing executive at the International Defense Exhibition in the United Arab Emirates.
 
Finland, Sweden interested in NEMO Container –
Finland’s Patria has provided Jane’s with an update on the NEMO Container 120 mm mortar system, following on from extensive testing in the Baltic Sea last year.
 
Lockheed Martin reorganizes around integrated cyber, electronic warfare and intelligence –
In an example of how industry can mirror the military and vice versa, Lockheed Martin has created a new internal business it’s calling spectrum convergence.
 
As FFG(X) decision nears, shipbuilder Fincantieri upgrades its Wisconsin shipyard –
The days of dramatic pictures of ships launching sideways into the water at Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin are likely coming to an end, a representative from Fincantieri’s international ship business told Defense News Feb. 19.
 
French Rafales conduct first Meteor firings –
The first firing was conducted in daylight and the second at night.
 
India plans to buy 21 MiG-29 jet fighters from Russia: RIA –
India plans to buy 21 MiG-29 jet fighters and possibly more from Russia, the RIA news agency cited the deputy director of Russia’s federal service for military-technical cooperation as saying Feb. 20.
 
Lockheed unveils new F-21 fighter jet configured for India –
Lockheed Martin offered India on Feb. 20 a new combat jet to be made locally, the F-21, in an attempt to win a large military order worth more than $15 billion.
 
Singapore’s first new submarine christened at Thyssenkrupp shipyard –
The first of four new German-built diesel electric submarines for Singapore has been launched in Germany on Monday, with the southeast Asian island nation touting its improved endurance, firepower and customization for operating in the region’s waters.
 
 

Defense

Deploy or get out starts now: What you need to do to stay in the Air Force –
Airmen who haven’t been able to deploy for more than a year: Your time may be up.
 
New evidence of conflict of interest In JEDI contract –
The massive and troubled $10 billion cloud contract the Pentagon has been pursuing has run into another snag.
 
U.S. Navy plans to test its new electronic warfare drones this fall –
Complex electronic warfare (EW) platforms – such as the U.S. Navy’s EA-18G Growler – could soon release swarms of drones from the aircraft, allowing the smaller vehicles to fly ahead to scout out for radar and other battlefield emitters, and poten
 
The 386-squadron goal is still lean compared to Desert Storm days, Air Force chief says –
The Air Force is not using the 386-squadron goal as a negotiating ploy, asking for more than it needs, then bartering downward with lawmakers to get more than it has now, according to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein.
 
The U.S. Marine Corps wants ship-sinking missiles so Marines can strike ships from the shore –
As the U.S. Marine Corps prepares for future warfare in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean with tech adept forces, the Marines are looking at a host of technologies to help sink enemy ships.
 
 

Veterans

Sailor in V-J Day Times Square kiss photo to be laid to rest –
Funeral arrangements for the sailor photographed kissing a woman in Times Square at the end of World War II have been scheduled.
 
VA’s new appeal process promises to be quicker. But will it be better? –
As of today, VA officials have officially switched their benefits appeals process to a new system that promises more clarity and quicker decisions for the 1-million-plus cases handled by the department annually.
 
Vet groups are blasting Trump’s education secretary. Here’s why –
Veterans’ education benefits are being undermined by the federal government, according to officials with two prominent advocacy organizations focused on student veterans.
 
#MeToo painted on statue of WWII sailor kissing nurse –
Police in Florida want to know who spray-painted “#MeToo” on the leg of a statue depicting a sailor and a dental assistant kissing at the end of World War II.



 

