February 20, 2019
 

Making in India: TLMAL delivers 100th C-130J Super Hercules empennage

TLMAL photograph

Members of the TLMAL team commemorate the delivery of the 100th C-130J empennage at TLMAL’s Hyderabad, India, manufacturing site.

Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited recently delivered the 100th C-130J Super Hercules empennage from its manufacturing facility located in Hyderabad, India.

The delivery milestone highlights the ongoing success of Lockheed Martin’s hallmark Make in India partnership with Tata.

TLMAL — a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics — was established in 2010 in Hyderabad. TLMAL exemplifies the Make in India goals and has the distinction of being the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies that are installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft produced in Marietta, Georgia, in the United States.

Empennage assemblies produced by TLMAL include the aircraft’s horizontal and vertical stabilizers along with leading edges and tip assemblies. The TLMAL team also previously manufactured sets of C-130J center wing box components, and introduced a new cutting-edge 4,700 square-meter metal-to-metal bonding facility in May 2018. TLMAL currently employs 500 people.

“It is a moment of great pride and honor for TLMAL, as it delivers the100th empennage. The joint venture has been a great example of successful U.S ? India Industrial partnership and a testimony to Lockheed Martin’s and Tata’s intent of developing aerospace manufacturing in India,” said Sukaran Singh, chief executive officer and managing director, TASL. “I congratulate the operations team that has ensured all deliveries ahead of schedule that will go a long way in extending our partnership to a new level with Lockheed Martin.

TLMAL empennages have been included in C-130Js that have supported critical worldwide search and rescue, peacekeeping, combat delivery, maritime patrol, special operations, aerial refueling, medevac and humanitarian response missions. TLMAL empennages are also included in the LM-100J ? the commercial variant of the Super Hercules.

“The C-130J has a global presence both in its operations as well as within its core structure, as exemplified by its TLMAL-built empennage,” said Karmyn Norwood, vice president of International Programs for Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin. “I’ve been privileged to watch our TLMAL partnership grow significantly in terms of capability over the past few years. This growth is due, in large part, to the outstanding team that builds these empennages. This team’s pride and commitment to quality is built into each and every empennage!”

The C-130J Super Hercules is the proven standard in tactical airlift, providing a unique mix of versatility and performance to complete any mission, anytime, anywhere. It is the current variant of the C-130 Hercules and is the airlifter of choice for 20 nations. The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 11 C-130J-30s and has ordered an additional C-130J Super Hercules.



 

