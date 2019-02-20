News Briefs – February 20, 2019

U.S. delivers laser-guided rockets to Lebanese military

The American Embassy in Lebanon says the United States has delivered laser-guided rockets valued at more than $16 million to the Lebanese army.

In a statement, it says the rockets delivered Feb. 13 are a key component for a fleet of A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft previously delivered. The delivery demonstrates the U.S. government’s “firm and steady commitments” to support the Lebanese military in its capacity as the “sole, legitimate defender of Lebanon.”

The reference appeared to be aimed at the Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which has an arsenal that rivals that of the Lebanese army and dominates the country’s politics.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif offered his country’s military aid to Lebanon during a visit this week, but said the Lebanese government had to show “a desire” to accept it first. AP



Murder trial of Navy SEAL postponed for 3 months

A military judge has postponed the murder trial of a Navy SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Iraqi war prisoner.

The three-month delay came Feb. 13 after defense lawyers asked for more time to go over the prosecution’s evidence.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a 2017 deployment to Iraq.

Prosecutors say he killed a teenage Islamic State fighter under his care and then held his reenlistment ceremony with the corpse.

They also accuse Gallagher of shooting two civilians in Iraq and firing inadvertently into crowds.

Defense attorney Phil Stackhouse said his team has received more than 1,000 pages of material from the prosecution since the end of January.

The trial has been reset for May 28. AP



NATO weighs future of Afghan mission, seeks to support talks

NATO defense ministers are discussing the future of the alliance’s operation in Afghanistan and how best to use its military presence to support political talks aimed at ending the conflict.

Frustrated with America’s longest war, U.S. President Donald Trump says he wants to pull out troops, raising doubts about NATO’s training operation in the strife-torn country.

Around 14,000 U.S. troops are in Afghanistan, just over half with NATO and the rest doing counter-terror and combat operations.

Were U.S. troops to leave the NATO operation, some allies, like Germany, wouldn’t be able to do their job as they rely on American air support.

U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is meeting with the Taliban and others to try to end Afghanistan’s 17-year war. He briefed NATO ambassadors before the Feb. 14 meeting. AP



Judge halts U.S. Air Force’s efforts to discharge airmen with HIV

A federal judge in Virginia has ordered the U.S. Air Force to halt efforts to discharge service members who are HIV-positive.

U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema in Alexandria issued the preliminary injunction Feb. 15. She ruled that the Air Force’s treatment of HIV-positive personnel is “irrational, inconsistent, and at variance with modern science.”

The ruling will keep at least two HIV-positive men in the Air Force for the time being. They were just days and weeks away from being formally discharged.

The men are suing the U.S. Military over policies that could lead to the dismissal of HIV-positive personnel. The policies prevented the service members from deploying outside the United States without a waiver. That, in turn, resulted in the men being considered “unfit” for continued military service. AP



Iran unveils first semi-heavy missile-equipped submarine

Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country’s President Hassan Rouhani has unveiled the first Iranian made semi-heavy submarine.

The Feb. 17 report said the Fateh, “Conqueror” in Persian, is capable of being fitted with cruise missiles.

Since 1992, Iran has developed a homegrown defense industry that produces light and heavy weapons ranging from mortars and torpedoes to tanks and submarines.

The Fateh has subsurface-to-surface missiles with a range of about 1,250 miles, capable of reaching Israel and U.S. military bases in the region. AP



Lockheed Martin opens new facility in central Florida

Lockheed Martin has opened a new $50 million facility in central Florida.

Company officials said Feb. 13 that the new 255,000-square-foot facility will be used for research and development.

Lockheed Martin broke ground on the building last year.

Employees in the building will support engineering, program management and business operations for the company’s missiles and fire control division.

The company says 1,000 new jobs have been created to support the new facility and hundreds more are planned over the next three to five years. AP