February 20, 2019
 

U.S. government approves release of Boeing EA-18G Growler to Finland

Courtesy photograph

The U.S. Department of Defense has authorized the U.S. Navy and Boeing to offer the EA-18G Growler to Finland. Previously only the Royal Australian Air Force had been permitted to fly the Growler alongside the U.S. Navy.

Boeing and the U.S. Navy have received U.S. Department of Defense approval to offer the EA-18G Growler to Finland.

Previously only Australia had been authorized to purchase the airborne electronic attack aircraft.

Boeing and the Navy have offered the Growler and F/A-18 Super Hornet in a response to query issued by the Finnish Ministry of Defense as part of their HX fighter program procurement.

“All strike fighter aircraft rely on Growler escort to increase survivability during high-threat missions,” said Dan Gillian, Boeing vice president, F/A-18 and EA-18G programs. “The combination of the Super Hornet Block III and Growler would provide Finland with superior technological capability particularly suited to Finland’s HX mission requirements.”

An F/A-18 variant, the Growler is the world’s most advanced AEA platform and the only one in production today. It’s capable of disrupting, deceiving or denying a broad range of military electronic systems including radar and communication systems.

In addition to the U.S. Navy, the Growler is flown by the Royal Australian Air Force.



 

