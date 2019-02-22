Headlines – February 22, 2019

News

White House: 200 US troops will remain in Syria –

“A small peace-keeping group of about 200 will remain in Syria for a period of time,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.



Allies decline request to stay in Syria after US troops withdraw –

As the deadline approaches for the withdrawal of U.S. forces fighting the Islamic State in Syria, America’s closest European allies have turned down a Trump administration request to fill the gap with their own troops, according to U.S. and foreign officials.



U.S. troop withdrawals aren’t on the table for Trump’s North Korea peace talks – for now –

Senior administration officials say U.S. troop withdrawals from the Korean Peninsula won’t be on the planned agenda for next week’s peace talks. Whether President Donald Trump decides to add them in remains to be seen.





Business

This ATV is an unmanned answer to cheap drones –

There is no single moment more loaded with symbolism for the drone age than the March 2017 news that a U.S. ally used a Patriot missile to shoot down a quadcopter.



How does Pakistan’s Thunder fare against contenders in Malaysia’s aircraft competition? –

Pakistan hopes to sell its JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Malaysia, now that the cash-strapped country is officially looking for such a fighter.



Raytheon will participate in Army missile defense radar ‘sense-off’ –

Raytheon will participate in a missile defense radar “sense-off” to test designs that could be included in the U.S. Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense system under development.



German documents reveal Singapore received more Leopard 2 tanks –

Information from government documents about a delivery of German Leopard 2 tanks to Singapore in 2017 suggest the city-state bought a new batch of tanks for its Army.



Israeli firm UVision opens U.S. subsidiary, with eye toward kamikaze drones market –

UVision, a maker of loitering munitions, is seeking to expand its business in the U.S. with the launch of UVision USA, a fully owned subsidiary of UVision Air in Israel.



Heckler & Koch fined over illegal arms sales to Mexico –

Two former staff members at the weapons manufacturer were given suspended sentences for violating Germany’s War Weapons Control Act for their involvement in the delivery of machine guns to Mexico.



HAL unveils rotary-wing unmanned aerial vehicle –

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited showcased the technology demonstrator of the Dhruv Mk III Advanced Light Helicopter with folding tail boom and main rotor blades, designated Naval Utility Helicopter.



Systematic expanding Sitaware C2 software into maritime domain –

Systematic is developing a new maritime capability to add to its Sitaware command-and-control software suite, and showcased it for the first time at the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi.





Defense

DOD announces first bases to get water contamination review –

The U.S. government is moving forward on a review of water contamination at military bases, a study that may one day help answer a heartbreaking question: Did exposure to DOD chemicals cause their cancers?



U.S. military officers prep the battlefield for White House budget –

Ahead of the White House’s fiscal 2020 budget submission, expected next month, there’s been a solid push for diplomacy and development spending, and it’s coming from, well, the Defense Department.



Pentagon wants to know how a border wall will improve troops’ ‘effectiveness’ before it contributes DOD dollars –

The Pentagon has asked Department of Homeland Security to identify locations where border wall construction would improve the “effectiveness” of military troops deployed there, a key justification required to redirect military construction spending that would otherwise go to local base projects.



Here’s what U.S. Army is looking for in its new EW program –

The Army has briefed industry on its upcoming electronic warfare program and is now asking for feedback.



This armored troop transport is being built but needs fixes before it’s fielded next year –

A familiar defense company has been selected to build the Army’s replacement to a nearly 60-year-old troop carrier but deficiencies highlighted in a recent report need fixing before the vehicles are fielded next year.



Navy wants faster ship repairs; 70 percent of destroyer fleet late –

If the Navy ever hopes to reach its goal of a 355-ship fleet, it won’t be by simply building new hulls and launching them.



Air Force labs develop, field chemlight replacement –

The Air Force Research Lab developed a chemical light stick, or chemlight, replacement and gave the patent to a veteran-owned company for manufacturing and distribution, the service announced in a video this week.



U.S. plans new war-fighting concept in response to threat from China, Russia –

America’s military is developing a new war-fighting concept in response to the threat of conflict with China, Russia and other adversaries, the U.S. Air Force chief of staff said.





Veterans

As VA staff vacancies rise, union leaders blast administration officials for ‘setting us up to fail’ –

Federal union officials accused Veterans Affairs officials of undermining their own health care system by not filling thousands of open department health positions while they push new rules covering more medical appointments at private-sector hospitals.