Aerotech News & Review


News

February 22, 2019
 

Headlines – February 22, 2019

News

White House: 200 US troops will remain in Syria –
“A small peace-keeping group of about 200 will remain in Syria for a period of time,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.
 
Allies decline request to stay in Syria after US troops withdraw –
As the deadline approaches for the withdrawal of U.S. forces fighting the Islamic State in Syria, America’s closest European allies have turned down a Trump administration request to fill the gap with their own troops, according to U.S. and foreign officials.
 
U.S. troop withdrawals aren’t on the table for Trump’s North Korea peace talks – for now –
Senior administration officials say U.S. troop withdrawals from the Korean Peninsula won’t be on the planned agenda for next week’s peace talks. Whether President Donald Trump decides to add them in remains to be seen.
 
 

Business

This ATV is an unmanned answer to cheap drones –
There is no single moment more loaded with symbolism for the drone age than the March 2017 news that a U.S. ally used a Patriot missile to shoot down a quadcopter.
 
How does Pakistan’s Thunder fare against contenders in Malaysia’s aircraft competition? –
Pakistan hopes to sell its JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Malaysia, now that the cash-strapped country is officially looking for such a fighter.
 
Raytheon will participate in Army missile defense radar ‘sense-off’ –
Raytheon will participate in a missile defense radar “sense-off” to test designs that could be included in the U.S. Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense system under development.
 
German documents reveal Singapore received more Leopard 2 tanks –
Information from government documents about a delivery of German Leopard 2 tanks to Singapore in 2017 suggest the city-state bought a new batch of tanks for its Army.
 
Israeli firm UVision opens U.S. subsidiary, with eye toward kamikaze drones market –
UVision, a maker of loitering munitions, is seeking to expand its business in the U.S. with the launch of UVision USA, a fully owned subsidiary of UVision Air in Israel.
 
Heckler & Koch fined over illegal arms sales to Mexico –
Two former staff members at the weapons manufacturer were given suspended sentences for violating Germany’s War Weapons Control Act for their involvement in the delivery of machine guns to Mexico.
 
HAL unveils rotary-wing unmanned aerial vehicle –
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited showcased the technology demonstrator of the Dhruv Mk III Advanced Light Helicopter with folding tail boom and main rotor blades, designated Naval Utility Helicopter.
 
Systematic expanding Sitaware C2 software into maritime domain –
Systematic is developing a new maritime capability to add to its Sitaware command-and-control software suite, and showcased it for the first time at the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi.
 
 

Defense

DOD announces first bases to get water contamination review –
The U.S. government is moving forward on a review of water contamination at military bases, a study that may one day help answer a heartbreaking question: Did exposure to DOD chemicals cause their cancers?
 
U.S. military officers prep the battlefield for White House budget –
Ahead of the White House’s fiscal 2020 budget submission, expected next month, there’s been a solid push for diplomacy and development spending, and it’s coming from, well, the Defense Department.
 
Pentagon wants to know how a border wall will improve troops’ ‘effectiveness’ before it contributes DOD dollars –
The Pentagon has asked Department of Homeland Security to identify locations where border wall construction would improve the “effectiveness” of military troops deployed there, a key justification required to redirect military construction spending that would otherwise go to local base projects.
 
Here’s what U.S. Army is looking for in its new EW program –
The Army has briefed industry on its upcoming electronic warfare program and is now asking for feedback.
 
This armored troop transport is being built but needs fixes before it’s fielded next year –
A familiar defense company has been selected to build the Army’s replacement to a nearly 60-year-old troop carrier but deficiencies highlighted in a recent report need fixing before the vehicles are fielded next year.
 
Navy wants faster ship repairs; 70 percent of destroyer fleet late –
If the Navy ever hopes to reach its goal of a 355-ship fleet, it won’t be by simply building new hulls and launching them.
 
Air Force labs develop, field chemlight replacement –
The Air Force Research Lab developed a chemical light stick, or chemlight, replacement and gave the patent to a veteran-owned company for manufacturing and distribution, the service announced in a video this week.
 
U.S. plans new war-fighting concept in response to threat from China, Russia –
America’s military is developing a new war-fighting concept in response to the threat of conflict with China, Russia and other adversaries, the U.S. Air Force chief of staff said.
 
 

Veterans

As VA staff vacancies rise, union leaders blast administration officials for ‘setting us up to fail’ –
Federal union officials accused Veterans Affairs officials of undermining their own health care system by not filling thousands of open department health positions while they push new rules covering more medical appointments at private-sector hospitals.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Op-Ed: Assemblyman Lackey’s continued push for a California Institute for Aerospace – page 2
  • Virgin Galactic pilots awarded astronaut wings – page 3
  • The Golden Era of Flight Test: A tribute to NASA test pilot John A. Manke, Sr. – page 5
  • Weapons loading at EAFB: Teichert and Jones lend some muscle – page 6
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – Tony LeVier and “The Wall” – page 8
  • Local hero honored: Saluting WWII vet Charles Rader – page 10
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – February 22, 2019

New legislation bans Russian soldiers from using smartphones Russian lawmakers have approved a bill prohibiting military personnel from using smartphones on duty, a move intended to stop sensitive information from appearing on social media. The bill approved by the lower house Feb. 19 also forbids servicemen to post photos, videos and information about themselves, other...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Virgin Galactic reaches space for a second time

Virgin Galactic photograph SpaceShipTwo mates to the mother ship in preparation for the Feb. 22 test flight. In its fifth supersonic rocket powered test flight, Virgin Galactic reached space for the second time today in the ski...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

Trump orders creation of Space Force, but within Air Force

President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 directed the Pentagon to develop plans to create a new Space Force within the Air Force, accepting less than the full-fledged department he’d wanted. Before signing a document instructing the defense secretary to draft proposed legislation, Trump said space is the “future” and the “next step.” “We have to...
 
Full Story »

 